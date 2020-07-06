« previous next »
SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)

SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
"Singing for a dream" is a TV reality show that airs on El Trece channel, and is produced by the same production company as his sister show Dancing for a dream "LaFlia Contenidos". The show is a local version of the Televisa program of the same name. It was broadcasted on its previous run on the years 2006 and 2007 hosted by Marcelo Tinelli, and 2011 and 2012 hosted by Denise Dumas and José María Listorti. On this new season it'll be hosted by Angel De Brito and Laura Fernández.

The structure of the show has a resemble with Dancing for a Dream, with a famous contestant paired with a non famous partner. They all compete through different rounds where one couple is eliminated until remaining only four of them. These remaining couples are splitted in two semifinals and the winners will face each other in the finals. The winner is crowned as the champion.

The new season has a premiere date scheduled for the Monday July 20th, at 10.30pm local time (8.30pm forum time)

This is the list of the previous winners:

Season one (2006)



Iliana Calabró y Ricardo Rubio

Season two (2007)



Tití Fernández y Micaela Salinas

Season three (2011)



Patricio Giménez y Priscila Suárez

Season four (2012)



La Mole Moli y Natalie Scalzadonna
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
This is the first part of the list of television or theatrical personalities confirmed for this season:



Adabel Guerrero (dancer; contestant in season 4)



Brian Lanzelotta (singer, former Big Brother Argentina houseguest; first time as a contestant)



Sofía Morandi (actress, instagrammer; first time as a contestant)



Lizardo Ponce (journalist, instagrammer; first time as a contestant)



Florencia Torrente (model, actress; first time as a contestant)



Miguel Angel Rodríguez (actor, comedian; first time as a contestant)



Florencia "Floppy" Tesouro (actress, model; contestant in season 3)



Melina Lezcano (singer; first time as contestant)



Mariana Bre (jounalist; first time as contestant)
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
This is the second part of the list of television or theatrical personalities confirmed for this season:



Lola Latorre (model, former DFAD contestant; first time as a contestant)



Lucas Spadafora (Youtuber; first time as a contestant)



Angela Leiva (singer; first time as a contestant)



Jey Mammón (musician, comedian, actor; first time as a contestant)



Lola Latorre (model; first time as a contestant)



Dan Breitman (actor, singer, dancer; first time as a contestant)



Georgina Barbarossa (actress, TV host; first time as a contestant)



Karina Jelinek (model; contestant in season 2)
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
Here's the list of couples of this season:

Carmen Barbieri & Mariano Zito
Vocal coach: Hernán Kuttel

Dan Breitman & Florencia Anca
Vocal coach: Pablo Arturo García

Mariana Brey & Francisco Eizaguirre
Vocal coach: Carlos Zabala

Adabel Guerrero & Leandro Bassano
Vocal coach: Marie Perticari

Karina Jelinek & Cristian Fontan
Vocal coach: Patricio Witis

Lola Latorre & Lucas Spadafora
Vocal coach: Natalia Cociuffo

Ángela Leiva & Brian Lanzelotta
Vocal coach: Natalia Cociuffo

Melina Lezcano & Juan Pérsico
Vocal coach: Eugenia Gil Rodríguez

Jey Mammón & Carla del Huerto
Vocal coach: Eugenia Gil Rodríguez

Sofía Morandi & Bruno Coccia
Vocal coach: Alejandra Perlusky

Lizardo Ponce & Luvi Villar
Vocal coach: Marie Perticari

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez & Lula Rosenthal
Vocal coach: Patricio Witis

Floppy Tesouro & Pablo Turturiello
Vocal coach: Hernán Kuttel

Florencia Torrente & Michel Hersch
Vocal coach: Mauricio Mayer
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
The jury:



Karina Jésica Tejeda "La Princesita" (singer; first season as a jury)



Pepe Cibrián Campoy (actor, writer, director, producer; first season as a jury)



Moria Casán (actress, dancer, TV host; first season as a jury)
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
The hosts:



Laura Fernández & Angel De Brito
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
HIGHER SCORES BY ROUND
HIGHER SCORES BY ROUND
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
ELIMINATED COUPLES
ELIMINATED COUPLES
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
ELIMINATED COUPLES
ELIMINATED COUPLES
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
Poster!
Poster!

Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
When was the last season aired?
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
Eight years ago.
When was the last season aired?

Eight years ago.

Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
According to the media, the season will have 16 couples competing.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
News update:

Different to what normally happen with DFAD, the reality will air from Monday to Friday without a free night on Wednesday.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
When was the last season aired?

Eight years ago.

Is it coming back because of Covid? 
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
Iconic!
Iconic!
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
When was the last season aired?

Eight years ago.

Is it coming back because of Covid? 

Yes. As I posted in the DFAD board, problems with the protocols were the reason why SFAD is back after all
this time. I guess is easier to do this than DFAD.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
