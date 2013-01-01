« previous next »
SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)

SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
"Singing for a dream" is a TV reality show that airs on El Trece channel, and is produced by the same production company as his sister show Dancing for a dream "LaFlia Contenidos". The show is a local version of the Televisa program of the same name. It was broadcasted on its previous run on the years 2006 and 2007 hosted by Marcelo Tinelli, and 2011 and 2012 hosted by Denise Dumas and José María Listorti. On this new season it'll be hosted by Angel De Brito and Laura Fernández.

The structure of the show has a resemble with Dancing for a Dream, with a famous contestant paired with a non famous partner. They all compete through different rounds where one couple is eliminated until remaining only four of them. These remaining couples are splitted in two semifinals and the winners will face each other in the finals. The winner is crowned as the champion.

The new season has a premiere date scheduled for the Monday July 20th, at 10.30pm local time (8.30pm forum time)

This is the list of the previous winners:

Season one (2006)



Iliana Calabró y Ricardo Rubio

Season two (2007)



Tití Fernández y Micaela Salinas

Season three (2011)



Patricio Giménez y Priscila Suárez

Season four (2012)



La Mole Moli y Natalie Scalzadonna
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
Saved.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
Saved.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
Saved.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
Saved.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
Saved.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
Saved.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
Saved.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
Saved.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
Saved.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
Saved.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
Saved.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
Saved.
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
When was the last season aired?
Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
Eight years ago.

Re: SINGING FOR A DREAM 2020 (Cantando por un sueño)
According to the media, the season will have 16 couples competing.
