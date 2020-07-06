Now that I have watched the premiere, I definitely see some similarities between the editing style for Tough as Nails and the current one the Race has. The more inspirational-paced edit works WAAAYYYYY better for this show. The Amazing Race needs to stand out with an edit that goes back to the adrenaline rush days of 12-17, especially after this show, to be unique in its atmosphere that makes it feel like a true race among other teams, not just themselves. I guess the Head-to-Heads and the open forum U-Turn were training Phil for this moment. But please enough of those.I love watching Michelle, Lee, Melissa, and Linnett (GET THIS MONEY!) and I'm excited to watch them in future broadcasts. They are just so motivated and definitely some of the job-site-athletes I'm rooting for this season. It's weird with how they moved Myles', Young's, and Callie's background stories all the way to the 1-hour mark, dangerously close to the elimination duel. I am a little ticked how they skimmed over Myles completely until the end, and even then, not as much as the other competitors. It felt unfair to him.Love the competitive format of this show and how the eliminated contestants from overtime become "affiliates" rather than "goners" to maintain that competitive integrity of the show. Definitely very unique to competition shows and I really hope Tough As Nails will get a second season. It's one of those shows that feels once-in-a-lifetime and truly authentic over other strength shows like American Ninja Warrior, Biggest "Scam" Loser, or the Titan Games. The punchcards were so anticlimactic though. Could've done without the cheesy Big Brother props.Overall, very impressed and hoping for the best to come.