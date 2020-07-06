Just watched the premiere episode(s) today. I love the diverse cast, with different ages, jobs, and backgrounds represented. The challenges have been pretty good so far, as long as they aren't biased toward one skill set I think the competition will be fair for everyone. You know the cast is all-around good when you hate to see anyone punch out. It's no fun to see Linnett's journey come to an end this soon, but anyone else's individual elimination would be sad too.
Looking forward to seeing more of Michelle, she's my favorite so far!