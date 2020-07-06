I enjoyed it. Wasn't really expecting to though!



I think what I like is that even though someone is eliminated from winning the big money, they get to stay and compete with their group and have the opportunity to win smaller amounts of money.



I also like that there are no walk out the door voting eliminations and that we will see everyone the whole time. If they have to "punch out" it is because they couldn't meet the challenge, not because others decide for them.



Very different type of reality show and very refreshing!