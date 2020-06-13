Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
The report goes on to state that CBS wanted Boogie and Dr. Kirby to appear on a new season of The Amazing Race. Malin was in for it, but Kirby wasnt interested. That reportedly set off Malin.Allegedly, Malin began sending disturbing text messages to Kirby that ended with him being blocked. Then, Malin reportedly began sending threatening e-mails that included pictures of a gun pointed at the screen and also photos of Kirbys nine-year-old son and six-year-old daughter
In approximately 2017 (or 2018) CBS contacted will and Mike to see if they would be on another reality show call "The Amazing Race" as a team. Will declined and Mike became enraged because this meant that he wouldn't be on the show either.
This was for 31. The events happened in 2017/2018
Didn't Boogie run into some trouble again a few years ago, but for something else completely different?
Several of the [BB2] HouseGuests came under fire for having previous arrest records. Mike "Boogie" Malin had been arrested for filming footage of the then-unreleased film Batman & Robin (1997), receiving five misdemeanor charges.
They were a popular duo at one point. SO sad to see someone go downhill like this.
