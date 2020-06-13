« previous next »
Author Topic: BB winner Mike "Boogie" reportedly arrested for threatening Dr Will Kirby  (Read 635 times)

BB winner Mike "Boogie" reportedly arrested for threatening Dr Will Kirby
« on: June 13, 2020, 03:23:31 PM »
UGH:



The report goes on to state that CBS wanted Boogie and Dr. Kirby to appear on a new season of The Amazing Race. Malin was in for it, but Kirby wasnt interested. That reportedly set off Malin.Allegedly, Malin began sending disturbing text messages to Kirby that ended with him being blocked. Then, Malin reportedly began sending threatening e-mails that included pictures of a gun pointed at the screen and also photos of Kirbys nine-year-old son and six-year-old daughter




Read more here:


https://www.monstersandcritics.com/tv/reality-tv/big-brother-winner-mike-boogie-malin-reportedly-arrested-for-threatening-dr-will-kirby/




Re: BB winner Mike "Boogie" reportedly arrested for threatening Dr Will Kirby
« Reply #1 on: June 13, 2020, 03:35:27 PM »
While this definitely could be a possibility, the article about Will Kirby & Mike Boogie was about them being contacted for TAR 31.

In approximately 2017 (or 2018) CBS contacted will and Mike to see if they would be on another reality show call "The Amazing Race" as a team. Will declined and Mike became enraged because this meant that he wouldn't be on the show either.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1tDSIIdtmUEpRRMLns8jE1kMwdHXU2o5P/view
« Reply #2 on: June 13, 2020, 05:27:03 PM »
This was for 31. The events happened in 2017/2018
Re: BB winner Mike "Boogie" reportedly arrested for threatening Dr Will Kirby
« Reply #3 on: June 13, 2020, 08:05:17 PM »
This was for 31. The events happened in 2017/2018

Yes. BUT "The investigation is still ongoing as the next court date is scheduled for July 2020."
When I saw this elsewhere I wasn't surprised by Boogie's actions.

I know Will talked about doing TAR while in the BB7 house but not with Boogie... with Janelle.  At that time, I would have loved seeing them do it together.  But time moves on and so has Will... 2006 was a lifetime ago for some of us! 
Wow. That's scary stuff. I hope it ends well Dr. Will and his family. TAR probably dodged one there. I can only imagine what might have happened if someone U-turned a team with Boogie on it and got them eliminated from the race.
Didn't Boogie run into some trouble again a few years ago, but for something else completely different?

Anyway, hopefully Will and his family stay safe and thank goodness they weren't cast on TAR31. The three BB teams we got were best case scenario.
They were a popular duo at one point. SO sad to see someone go downhill like this.
Didn't Boogie run into some trouble again a few years ago, but for something else completely different?

Per Wikipedia:
Several of the [BB2] HouseGuests came under fire for having previous arrest records. Mike "Boogie" Malin had been arrested for filming footage of the then-unreleased film Batman & Robin (1997), receiving five misdemeanor charges.

I believe he also ran into bankruptcy trouble with his business ventures some years ago.
They were a popular duo at one point. SO sad to see someone go downhill like this.

Their popularity as a duo disappeared after All-Stars. Which was like 14 years ago. And Dr. Will has moved away from the Chilltown persona and more into this elder statesman/veteran position in recent years.
Probably about the time I stopped watching lol.
