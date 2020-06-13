« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: BB winner Mike "Boogie" reportedly arrested for threatening Dr Will Kirby  (Read 440 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51342
  • TAR Detective
BB winner Mike "Boogie" reportedly arrested for threatening Dr Will Kirby
« on: June 13, 2020, 03:23:31 PM »
UGH:



Quote
The report goes on to state that CBS wanted Boogie and Dr. Kirby to appear on a new season of The Amazing Race. Malin was in for it, but Kirby wasnt interested. That reportedly set off Malin.Allegedly, Malin began sending disturbing text messages to Kirby that ended with him being blocked. Then, Malin reportedly began sending threatening e-mails that included pictures of a gun pointed at the screen and also photos of Kirbys nine-year-old son and six-year-old daughter




Read more here:


https://www.monstersandcritics.com/tv/reality-tv/big-brother-winner-mike-boogie-malin-reportedly-arrested-for-threatening-dr-will-kirby/




« Last Edit: June 13, 2020, 08:14:15 PM by georgiapeach »
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 660
Re: BB winner Mike "Boogie" reportedly arrested for threatening Dr Will Kirby
« Reply #1 on: June 13, 2020, 03:35:27 PM »
While this definitely could be a possibility, the article about Will Kirby & Mike Boogie was about them being contacted for TAR 31.

Quote
In approximately 2017 (or 2018) CBS contacted will and Mike to see if they would be on another reality show call "The Amazing Race" as a team. Will declined and Mike became enraged because this meant that he wouldn't be on the show either.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1tDSIIdtmUEpRRMLns8jE1kMwdHXU2o5P/view
« Last Edit: June 13, 2020, 09:59:53 PM by georgiapeach »
Logged

Offline Leafsfan

  • Secret Agent Man
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3291
Re: BB winner Mike "Boogie" reportedly arrested for threatening Dr Will Kirby
« Reply #2 on: June 13, 2020, 05:27:03 PM »
This was for 31. The events happened in 2017/2018
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51342
  • TAR Detective
Re: BB winner Mike "Boogie" reportedly arrested for threatening Dr Will Kirby
« Reply #3 on: June 13, 2020, 08:05:17 PM »
Quote from: Leafsfan on June 13, 2020, 05:27:03 PM
This was for 31. The events happened in 2017/2018

Yes. BUT "The investigation is still ongoing as the next court date is scheduled for July 2020."
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline HavaDrPepper

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 116
Re: BB winner Mike "Boogie" reportedly arrested for threatening Dr Will Kirby
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:00:46 AM »
When I saw this elsewhere I wasn't surprised by Boogie's actions.

I know Will talked about doing TAR while in the BB7 house but not with Boogie... with Janelle.  At that time, I would have loved seeing them do it together.  But time moves on and so has Will... 2006 was a lifetime ago for some of us! 
Logged

Offline Plaidmoon

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2175
Re: BB winner Mike "Boogie" reportedly arrested for threatening Dr Will Kirby
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:35:18 PM »
Wow. That's scary stuff. I hope it ends well Dr. Will and his family. TAR probably dodged one there. I can only imagine what might have happened if someone U-turned a team with Boogie on it and got them eliminated from the race.
Logged

Offline dryedmangoez

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2237
    • DryedMangoez.com
Re: BB winner Mike "Boogie" reportedly arrested for threatening Dr Will Kirby
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:31:34 AM »
Didn't Boogie run into some trouble again a few years ago, but for something else completely different?

Anyway, hopefully Will and his family stay safe and thank goodness they weren't cast on TAR31. The three BB teams we got were best case scenario.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 