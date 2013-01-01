« previous next »
Author Topic: BB winner Mike "Boogie" reportedly arrested for threatening Dr Will Kirby  (Read 197 times)

BB winner Mike "Boogie" reportedly arrested for threatening Dr Will Kirby
« on: Today at 03:23:31 PM »
UGH:



Quote
The report goes on to state that CBS wanted Boogie and Dr. Kirby to appear on a new season of The Amazing Race. Malin was in for it, but Kirby wasnt interested. That reportedly set off Malin.Allegedly, Malin began sending disturbing text messages to Kirby that ended with him being blocked. Then, Malin reportedly began sending threatening e-mails that included pictures of a gun pointed at the screen and also photos of Kirbys nine-year-old son and six-year-old daughter




Read more here:


https://www.monstersandcritics.com/tv/reality-tv/big-brother-winner-mike-boogie-malin-reportedly-arrested-for-threatening-dr-will-kirby/




« Last Edit: Today at 08:14:15 PM by georgiapeach »
Re: BB winner Mike "Boogie" reportedly arrested for threatening Dr Will Kirby
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:35:27 PM »
While this definitely could be a possibility, the article about Will Kirby & Mike Boogie was about them being contacted for TAR 31.

Quote
In approximately 2017 (or 2018) CBS contacted will and Mike to see if they would be on another reality show call "The Amazing Race" as a team. Will declined and Mike became enraged because this meant that he wouldn't be on the show either.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1tDSIIdtmUEpRRMLns8jE1kMwdHXU2o5P/view
Re: BB winner Mike "Boogie" reportedly arrested for threatening Dr Will Kirby
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:27:03 PM »
This was for 31. The events happened in 2017/2018
Re: BB winner Mike "Boogie" reportedly arrested for threatening Dr Will Kirby
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:05:17 PM »
Quote from: Leafsfan on Today at 05:27:03 PM
This was for 31. The events happened in 2017/2018

Yes. BUT "The investigation is still ongoing as the next court date is scheduled for July 2020."
