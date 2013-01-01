I have been hearing rumors
of a 34(or+) plan for various previous CBS players/semi-celebrities for some time. (regretfully)
This article may give some credence to this?
The report goes on to state that CBS wanted Boogie and Dr. Kirby to appear on a new season of The Amazing Race. Malin was in for it, but Kirby wasnt interested. That reportedly set off Malin.Allegedly, Malin began sending disturbing text messages to Kirby that ended with him being blocked. Then, Malin reportedly began sending threatening e-mails that included pictures of a gun pointed at the screen and also photos of Kirbys nine-year-old son and six-year-old daughter
Read more here:https://www.monstersandcritics.com/tv/reality-tv/big-brother-winner-mike-boogie-malin-reportedly-arrested-for-threatening-dr-will-kirby/