BB winner Mike "Boogie" reportedly arrested for threatening Dr Will Kirby

BB winner Mike "Boogie" reportedly arrested for threatening Dr Will Kirby
« on: Today at 03:23:31 PM »
I have been hearing rumors of a 34(or+) plan for various previous CBS players/semi-celebrities for some time. (regretfully)


This article may give some credence to this?

Quote
The report goes on to state that CBS wanted Boogie and Dr. Kirby to appear on a new season of The Amazing Race. Malin was in for it, but Kirby wasnt interested. That reportedly set off Malin.Allegedly, Malin began sending disturbing text messages to Kirby that ended with him being blocked. Then, Malin reportedly began sending threatening e-mails that included pictures of a gun pointed at the screen and also photos of Kirbys nine-year-old son and six-year-old daughter




Read more here:


https://www.monstersandcritics.com/tv/reality-tv/big-brother-winner-mike-boogie-malin-reportedly-arrested-for-threatening-dr-will-kirby/




« Last Edit: Today at 04:06:47 PM by georgiapeach »
