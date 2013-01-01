31 SEASONS and number 32 coming... soon--from the very first time we saw their adrenaline spike at Batoka Gorge, to the most recent winners who strove for their victory again after having it slip 14 years ago in their home state--we have witnessed 300-plus teams break out of their comfort zones and break the comfort zone to the point production needed to fix it. While plenty of racers have pushed through moments that demanded they take their inhibitions by the horns, a handful have overthrown their shortcomings, defied the odds, and even left a lasting impression, or even bigger legacy, on the show. These racers' no-quit mentality and moments of triumph deserve to be shared once more. And despite the mixed feelings some viewers may have toward certain racers, I think of the overachievement and impact they exhibited, reminders of why I'm greatly invested in this show. Between high-profile impact to underappreciated memories, here is a compilation of my top 15 moments of teams and racers who went above and beyond Race expectations!

#15. (TAR14, Leg 6 - Mel & Mike)

["My dad just smoked the Roadblock."]

["My dad just smoked the Roadblock."]

#14. (TAR27, Leg 12 - Kelsey & Joey )

["We've been studying everything we could possibly think of."]

["We've been studying everything we could possibly think of."]

#13. (TAR15, Leg 1 - Maria & Tiffany)

["EAT THE WASABI!"]

["EAT THE WASABI!"]

#12. (TAR21, Leg 5 - Jaymes & James )

["If I crawl back, we'll make it."]

["If I crawl back, we'll make it."]

#11. (TAR20, Leg 11 - Vanessa & Ralph)

["We'll take the penalty!"]

["We'll take the penalty!"]

#10. (TAR1, Leg 9 - Joe & Bill )

["We got about 8 hours to kill. Maybe more than that."]

["We got about 8 hours to kill. Maybe more than that."]

#9. (TAR17, Leg 1 - Brook & Claire )

["She got whacked in the face with a watermelon!"]

["She got whacked in the face with a watermelon!"]

#8. (TAR16, Leg 8 - Jet & Cord )

["We should play poker when this is done."]



["We should play poker when this is done."]

#7. (TAR3, Leg 5 - Teri & Ian )

["This is like..... cool."]

["This is like..... cool."]

#6. (TAR23, Leg 12 - Travis & Nicole )

["I wanted to cry, and you know what, I said, I'm not going to cry. I need to stay focused. I can do this."]

["I wanted to cry, and you know what, I said, I'm not going to cry. I need to stay focused. I can do this."]

#5. (TAR20, Leg 9 - Bopper & Mark )

["I've got three kids I've gotta raise. I'm going home, man."]

["I've got three kids I've gotta raise. I'm going home, man."]

#4. (TAR10, Leg 8 - Dustin & Kandice )

["Come on little car, make it up the hill."]

["Come on little car, make it up the hill."]

traitors

#3. (TAR2, Leg 13 - Chris & Alex )

["TARA!"]

["TARA!"]

#2. (TAR6, Leg 3 - Lena & Kristy)

["The last team checked in more than two hours ago."]

["The last team checked in more than two hours ago."]

#1. (TAR7, Leg 12 - Uchenna & Joyce )

["Can you tell me what I am donating for?"]

["Can you tell me what I am donating for?"]