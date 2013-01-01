« previous next »
Epic Moves

Epic Moves
« on: Today at 02:49:22 AM »
Hey guys! Until this day i've only watched 2 seasons of Survivor (China and Phillippines, won by Todd and Denise).

About those Epic Moves...
Blindsiding James with TWO Idols in China was incredible and i was just re-watching this moment.

Which seasons had some unforgettable moves?
I want to know what to watch first  :cheer:
Re: Epic Moves
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:32:21 AM »
I always feel like it's best to start with Seasons 1-7. But my recommendations would depend on what seasons are available to you.

Amazon and Pearl Islands feature dynamic gameplay and are the first seasons to truly feature multiple flips and therefore several blindsides. I don't want to spoil much, but the votes at the final 8, 7, and 6 in Amazon are ahead of their time.
Similarly, Marquesas features a massive, unprecedented power shift, and Borneo had one major move at the merge where the first* alliance revealed itself- no other vote will be able to replicate the iconic vote distribution.

That being said, the concept of a "move" didn't really exist back then. Flips and moves, while game-changing, were all about positioning within a pecking order, rather than impressing a jury. Rather, should a flipper make tribal council, they would have to justify making a move to the jury, rather than the modern game. Although, Todd certainly had to do this, too.

If you can't watch the earlier seasons, Samoa features several large moves, though it has its own issues. Cagayan is a newbie season full of active gameplayers and is widely loved for this reason. The second BBB season, Kaoh Rong, also features some truly unforgettable moves as players navigate a new twist. Beware that later seasons may contain spoilers to the earlier seasons.

Micronesia and Heroes vs. Villains (and even Caramoan) had some great moves, but I would recommend against watching seasons with returning players so soon (plus Caramoan is a flawed season).

Hope this helps!
Re: Epic Moves
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:38:04 AM »
Quote from: Bookworm on Today at 08:32:21 AM
I always feel like it's best to start with Seasons 1-7. But my recommendations would depend on what seasons are available to you.

Amazon and Pearl Islands feature dynamic gameplay and are the first seasons to truly feature multiple flips and therefore several blindsides. I don't want to spoil much, but the votes at the final 8, 7, and 6 in Amazon are ahead of their time.
Similarly, Marquesas features a massive, unprecedented power shift, and Borneo had one major move at the merge where the first* alliance revealed itself- no other vote will be able to replicate the iconic vote distribution.

That being said, the concept of a "move" didn't really exist back then. Flips and moves, while game-changing, were all about positioning within a pecking order, rather than impressing a jury. Rather, should a flipper make tribal council, they would have to justify making a move to the jury, rather than the modern game. Although, Todd certainly had to do this, too.

If you can't watch the earlier seasons, Samoa features several large moves, though it has its own issues. Cagayan is a newbie season full of active gameplayers and is widely loved for this reason. The second BBB season, Kaoh Rong, also features some truly unforgettable moves as players navigate a new twist. Beware that later seasons may contain spoilers to the earlier seasons.

Micronesia and Heroes vs. Villains (and even Caramoan) had some great moves, but I would recommend against watching seasons with returning players so soon (plus Caramoan is a flawed season).

Hope this helps!

I find cambodia great for dynamic game play! Arguably one of the best post merges ever!

San Juan Del Sur is worth the watch just to see Natalie Anderson make some moves as well! Pretty close to a perfect game!

Wasn't a great season but Heroes vs Healers vs Hustlers did have some BIG moves

David vs Goliath has some pretty top of the line moves too!
