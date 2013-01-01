I always feel like it's best to start with Seasons 1-7. But my recommendations would depend on what seasons are available to you.



Amazon and Pearl Islands feature dynamic gameplay and are the first seasons to truly feature multiple flips and therefore several blindsides. I don't want to spoil much, but the votes at the final 8, 7, and 6 in Amazon are ahead of their time.

Similarly, Marquesas features a massive, unprecedented power shift, and Borneo had one major move at the merge where the first* alliance revealed itself- no other vote will be able to replicate the iconic vote distribution.



That being said, the concept of a "move" didn't really exist back then. Flips and moves, while game-changing, were all about positioning within a pecking order, rather than impressing a jury. Rather, should a flipper make tribal council, they would have to justify making a move to the jury, rather than the modern game. Although, Todd certainly had to do this, too.



If you can't watch the earlier seasons, Samoa features several large moves, though it has its own issues. Cagayan is a newbie season full of active gameplayers and is widely loved for this reason. The second BBB season, Kaoh Rong, also features some truly unforgettable moves as players navigate a new twist. Beware that later seasons may contain spoilers to the earlier seasons.



Micronesia and Heroes vs. Villains (and even Caramoan) had some great moves, but I would recommend against watching seasons with returning players so soon (plus Caramoan is a flawed season).



Hope this helps!