Lee Marshall

Lee MarshallJob: RooferAge: 61Hometown: St. LouisThree words to describe you: Tall, tough, smart.What is a typical day like for you?I work from sun up to sun down.What work related build/structure or event are you most proud of?I finished the Mason Point Project.Who are you competing for?I am competing for my family, friends, and co-workers.Describe the phrase "dirty hands, clean money":It means working hard for your money.Why do you want to win?I want to win for my family, friends, co-workers, and for St. Louis.What makes you tough as nails?I don't make excuses.