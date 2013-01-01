Lee MarshallBiography
Lee Marshall
Job: Roofer
Age: 61
Hometown: St. Louis
Three words to describe you: Tall, tough, smart.
What is a typical day like for you?
I work from sun up to sun down.
What work related build/structure or event are you most proud of?
I finished the Mason Point Project.
Who are you competing for?
I am competing for my family, friends, and co-workers.
Describe the phrase "dirty hands, clean money":
It means working hard for your money.
Why do you want to win?
I want to win for my family, friends, co-workers, and for St. Louis.
What makes you tough as nails?
I don't make excuses.