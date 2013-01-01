« previous next »
Lee Marshall
Lee Marshall

Biography

Lee Marshall
Job: Roofer
Age: 61
Hometown: St. Louis

Three words to describe you: Tall, tough, smart.

What is a typical day like for you?
I work from sun up to sun down.

What work related build/structure or event are you most proud of?
I finished the Mason Point Project.

Who are you competing for?
I am competing for my family, friends, and co-workers.

Describe the phrase "dirty hands, clean money":
It means working hard for your money.

Why do you want to win?
I want to win for my family, friends, co-workers, and for St. Louis.

What makes you tough as nails?
I don't make excuses.
