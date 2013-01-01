Myles V. Polk

Myles V. PolkJob: Forestry TechAge: 28Hometown: Tuskegee, AlabamaInstagram: @priimalThree words to describe you: Humorous, adventurous, creative.What do you do? I'm a Forestry Tech for the United States Forest Service on the TuskegeeNational Forest.What is a typical day like for you?It depends on the day/season. One day I could be suppressing a wildland fire, the next day Icould be taking surveys of the plants, trees, animals, and soil conditions in a certain area and Icould be cleaning and maintaining a hiking trail the day after that.What would people be surprised to learn about your job?Anyone willing to get dirty, step out of their comfort zone, and work hard can do it. The mainpurpose is to leave natural resources, restore natural resources, and maintain natural resources forfuture generations.What work related build/structure or event are you most proud of?I am most proud of being the Genetics Coordinator on a forest in Idaho where I climbed treesover 100 feet tall to collect reproductive materials like pollen, cones, and scion. I also managed atree orchard where I cared for trees that produced seeds for trees to be planted in the north-westregion.Who are you competing for?My family, my friends, and future generations of my family so they have more opportunities andresources to reach for their dreams and goals.Describe the phrase "dirty hands, clean money":Being willing to work hard to earn an honest living. Putting yourself through tough situations toearn money in a way that would make yourself and others proud.Why do you want to win?I want to give my family the financial resources they need to free themselves of debt, attain theirgoals and dreams, and leave something for future generations. Last but not least, I want to beable to give my girlfriend Ariel a nice ring and the beautiful wedding she dreams of.What makes you tough as nails?My mental toughness and character make me tough. Yes, I consider myself strong physically,but I wouldn't be able to do anything without a strong mind and character. When I wantsomething, I don't give up.