Linnett Key

Linnett KeyJob: WelderAge: 34Hometown: Lecanto, FloridaInstagram: @LKeyFit and @LoveLinnettThree words to describe you: Passionate, resilient, motivated.What do you do?I am a welder/fabricator.What is a typical day like for you?I wake up at 4:00 AM, drive one and a half hours to work, work from 6:00 AM until 5:30 PM,and then I drive 45 minutes to my second job. I make it home around 10:00 PM after going to thegrocery store. Then cook dinner, eat by 11:00 PM, bed by 11:30 PM and then I do it all again thenext day.What would people be surprised to learn about your job?My job consists of grinding, torching, fabricating, and other functions. I paint and set concreteand read and write blueprints.What work related build/structure or event are you most proud of?My most proud build is a water truck built from scratch without any leaks.Who are you competing for?I am competing for my family, my children, and me.Describe the phrase "dirty hands, clean money":My work is considered dirty because I deal with being in the dirtiest elements yet it is a legit job that pays well. Why do you want to win? I want to change my familys financial means which will eventually lead to me being able to help others push to succeed in life.What makes you tough as nails?I am a single mom of four working two jobs, 16 hour days, and working in an environment thattakes a lot of physical and mental strength daily