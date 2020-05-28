Linnett KeyBiography
Linnett Key
Job: Welder
Age: 34
Hometown: Lecanto, Florida
Instagram: @LKeyFit and @LoveLinnett
Three words to describe you: Passionate, resilient, motivated.
What do you do?
I am a welder/fabricator.
What is a typical day like for you?
I wake up at 4:00 AM, drive one and a half hours to work, work from 6:00 AM until 5:30 PM,
and then I drive 45 minutes to my second job. I make it home around 10:00 PM after going to the
grocery store. Then cook dinner, eat by 11:00 PM, bed by 11:30 PM and then I do it all again the
next day.
What would people be surprised to learn about your job?
My job consists of grinding, torching, fabricating, and other functions. I paint and set concrete
and read and write blueprints.
What work related build/structure or event are you most proud of?
My most proud build is a water truck built from scratch without any leaks.
Who are you competing for?
I am competing for my family, my children, and me.
Describe the phrase "dirty hands, clean money":
My work is considered dirty because I deal with being in the dirtiest elements yet it is a legit job that pays well. Why do you want to win? I want to change my familys financial means which will eventually lead to me being able to help others push to succeed in life.
What makes you tough as nails?
I am a single mom of four working two jobs, 16 hour days, and working in an environment that
takes a lot of physical and mental strength daily