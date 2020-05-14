Obviously if this were to ever happen, it would likely be a while with the current world events, but do you guys think well ever see any new international versions of the Amazing Race (like a completely new series?) The last new version to premiere was Amazing Race China in 2014, I wonder if any other countries or regions would be interested in producing their own versions that havent done so yet?



Also, I wonder if well get anymore of the international series being revived again after a long absence (like Amazing Race Asia, Australia, and Vietnam were)? I would personally love to see China Rush return.