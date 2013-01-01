« previous next »
Author Topic: Do You Think Well Ever See Any More New International Versions?  (Read 139 times)

Offline Lmh1988

Do You Think Well Ever See Any More New International Versions?
« on: Yesterday at 11:31:00 AM »
Obviously if this were to ever happen, it would likely be a while with the current world events, but do you guys think well ever see any new international versions of the Amazing Race (like a completely new series?) The last new version to premiere was Amazing Race China in 2014, I wonder if any other countries or regions would be interested in producing their own versions that havent done so yet?

Also, I wonder if well get anymore of the international series being revived again after a long absence (like Amazing Race Asia, Australia, and Vietnam were)? I would personally love to see China Rush return.
Offline BourkieBoy

Re: Do You Think Well Ever See Any More New International Versions?
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:08:12 PM »
Id love to see The Amazing Race UK! But, I think that would of already happened by now? Channel 4/Channel 5 should of already picked it up years ago! Id also love to see TAR India & TAR South Africa, but I think Im dreaming here!  :didimiss: :funny:

Id love to see TAR China Rush return as well!
Offline Alenaveda

Re: Do You Think Well Ever See Any More New International Versions?
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:43:14 PM »
Well, TARLA is buried six feet under. And although it would be great trying to resurrect it, after the poor performances of the last seasons - ratings talking - I don't think any network would give a chance for a second run. (If fact I don't even think anyone in this continent's media remember the show being broadcasted)
Offline dryedmangoez

Re: Do You Think Well Ever See Any More New International Versions?
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:09:37 AM »
Yeah, the UK should've gotten its own version by now. But with the BBC doing its own original concept, it is very doubtful.

I think the only other possibilities could be Asia. South Korea loves variety shows and a TAR: South Korea would most certainly be celeb-based like TAR China. Thailand would be the next possibility too as they like franchising foreign formats.
