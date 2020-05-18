I know it will never change back, but Ive never been a fan of the final 3. I think it should be a final two as in the early days. I like the aspect of the person who wins the final immunity deciding on the one and only person to sit next to them at jury. The fire making challenge is exciting to watch but Id just prefer something more strategic like before.



Someone deciding the final 2 is definitely much more high stakes.The fire challenge should definitely have stayed as the final tie breaker, it made it something more special and rare.I also preferred when they had a final tribal where each person got up and had a question/statement in turn. It was more real and direct now it can feel more artificial. If it isn't broke don't fix it.