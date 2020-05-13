Here's a few things I hope will get picked up by SURVIVOR (i know hardly, but who knows):



1. If you want to have fire tokens and EoE, you must let the people who get voted out keep their tokens. Otherwise, the most recent vote outs go to Extinction without any tokens to buy advantages for the challenges.



2. If you want to have fire tokens to be won on Extinction, it needs to be a fair chance for all. For example, a clue given, and all go and search for it. (the one that Boston Rob found three was something like it, but the hiding spots were so lame) Or something ridiculously difficult, like dig on the beach for fire tokens. A few to be found, but without clues. That way, it will definitely be completely luck and not just a, oh I found it on a rock thing.



3. If you want to play with fire tokens IN THE GAME, there needs to be a chance for people to buy advantages from their fire tokens. People like Kim, Denise etc. all went out without fire tokens playing a role in their game much towards the end. They can't buy advantages at challenges etc. At the very least, let them buy an advantage with 2 fire tokens, let them buy a clue to a HII with fire tokens. Instead of, peanut butter or pillows and comfort.



4. Back to the point on HII. Stop hiding it at random places (except at Final 5 if you have to), make people buy it with fire tokens. If there's no more fire tokens in the game due to it ceasing effect on Day 32/34, then make it real hard, like when it was in Second Chance. Kelley Wentworth found a clue, and had to find an opportunity to get it, TWICE. Or, reveal a clue at Reward, and have everyone scramble back at camp.



5. The fire challenge at F4. I guess it has to change soon. It's getting predictable and easy. I'll rather it be just a random challenge they want to re-use or something like that. I don't know, add a twist or an element. Something even as daring as getting the jury to vote off one player from the F4 for their most deserving F3. That way it adds another layer to the game, that you cannot just play a ridiculous game and hope to be brought to F3. Do something big, Survivor! (but please tell the Survivors before hand so that they know what they are in for)



Basically, I know it's the first time fire tokens come to play, but it has been disappointing. It didn't really create an economy. It was just advantages with now one more layer of meaning to it. I mean, if Sandra looks back at this season and how lame the fire tokens have been, she wouldn't have strike a deal with Denise lol.