Offline Jobby

Re: Survivor 40 FINALE-LIVE SHOW DISCUSSION HERE!
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 09:22:40 PM »
Tony wins fire and what an emotional speech for her to know it's okay to be out, and get something valuable from this experience.
Offline Jobby

Re: Survivor 40 FINALE-LIVE SHOW DISCUSSION HERE!
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 09:24:43 PM »
Tony has to win this game. Final 3, no votes against him.

Sorry Nat, I'm rooting for you. BUT Tony has to win this game for it not to become an Edge of Extinction farce. :conf:
Offline Jobby

Re: Survivor 40 FINALE-LIVE SHOW DISCUSSION HERE!
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 09:28:58 PM »
PREDICTIONS

Amber - Nat
Danni - Nat
Ethan - Nat
Rob - Tony
Parvati - Nat/Tony
Yul - Tony
Wendell - Michele/Tony
Adam - Tony
Tyson - Nat
Sophie - Tony
Kim - Tony
Jeremy - Nat
Nick - Michele/Tony
Denise - Tony
Ben - Tony
Sarah - Tony
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:47:13 PM by Jobby »
Offline Jobby

Re: Survivor 40 FINALE-LIVE SHOW DISCUSSION HERE!
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 09:32:06 PM »
Tony wants to be the King of Survivor. :lol: I think he's getting it!!! :clap2:
Offline Jobby

Re: Survivor 40 FINALE-LIVE SHOW DISCUSSION HERE!
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 09:40:30 PM »
Michele is obviously not getting a lot of votes. :'(
Offline Jobby

Re: Survivor 40 FINALE-LIVE SHOW DISCUSSION HERE!
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 09:48:58 PM »
Wow, this is the first time I felt the Final 3 all showed they deserved to win. This could be one of the best F3. :)x :2hearts:

Sophie didn't talk at all! :'(

Michele's arguments are good. She made it a point that she had small alliances.
Tony I felt didn't really argue well, but he made his point that he made it to the end without votes.
Natalie had a chance to explain all her advantages.

It was emotional. Everyone clapped for the final 3, and they were happy. I can come to terms with that!!
Offline Jobby

Re: Survivor 40 FINALE-LIVE SHOW DISCUSSION HERE!
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 09:55:34 PM »
ROB - TONY
PARV - NAT
BEN - TONY
And we have one more vote for Nat, was it from Adam or Tyson
Offline Jobby

Re: Survivor 40 FINALE-LIVE SHOW DISCUSSION HERE!
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 09:58:26 PM »
FIRST VOTE - TONY

2ND - NAT

3RD - NAT

4TH - TONY

5TH - NAT

6TH - TONY

7TH - NAT

8TH - TONY

9TH - TONY

10TH - TONY

11TH - TONY

12TH - TONY

13TH - TONY

I guess Nat gets 4 votes only and Michele got none.
Offline Jobby

Re: Survivor 40 FINALE-LIVE SHOW DISCUSSION HERE!
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 10:00:32 PM »
Parv
Jeremy
Ethan
Tyson

voted NAT

Offline Jobby

Re: Survivor 40 FINALE-LIVE SHOW DISCUSSION HERE!
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 10:03:24 PM »
OKAY. Guess we are done. I can come to terms with this season. Tony did play the best game.

Nat's fatal move was not to go against Tony at fire making. (Which she wouldn't have guessed Tony really played a strong game whole season)

Michele just couldn't do anything, but I believe she played a good game. Still not a top tier winner (sorry!). But I love her personality!

CIAO EVERYONE.
Online Pi/

Re: Survivor 40 FINALE-LIVE SHOW DISCUSSION HERE!
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 10:40:22 PM »
Thanks for doing the updates, Jobby!
Offline georgiapeach

Re: Survivor 40 FINALE-LIVE SHOW DISCUSSION HERE!
« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 10:50:31 PM »
Thank you so much Jobby!!

WHAT a season...got me reinterested in Survivor. One of the best ones ever really!

Hopefully damn Covid will let us film again soon...
Offline Jobby

Re: Survivor 40 FINALE-LIVE SHOW DISCUSSION HERE!
« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 10:54:50 PM »
Here's a few things I hope will get picked up by SURVIVOR (i know hardly, but who knows):

1. If you want to have fire tokens and EoE, you must let the people who get voted out keep their tokens. Otherwise, the most recent vote outs go to Extinction without any tokens to buy advantages for the challenges.

2. If you want to have fire tokens to be won on Extinction, it needs to be a fair chance for all. For example, a clue given, and all go and search for it. (the one that Boston Rob found three was something like it, but the hiding spots were so lame) Or something ridiculously difficult, like dig on the beach for fire tokens. A few to be found, but without clues. That way, it will definitely be completely luck and not just a, oh I found it on a rock thing.

3. If you want to play with fire tokens IN THE GAME, there needs to be a chance for people to buy advantages from their fire tokens. People like Kim, Denise etc. all went out without fire tokens playing a role in their game much towards the end. They can't buy advantages at challenges etc. At the very least, let them buy an advantage with 2 fire tokens, let them buy a clue to a HII with fire tokens. Instead of, peanut butter or pillows and comfort.

4. Back to the point on HII. Stop hiding it at random places (except at Final 5 if you have to), make people buy it with fire tokens. If there's no more fire tokens in the game due to it ceasing effect on Day 32/34, then make it real hard, like when it was in Second Chance. Kelley Wentworth found a clue, and had to find an opportunity to get it, TWICE. Or, reveal a clue at Reward, and have everyone scramble back at camp.

5. The fire challenge at F4. I guess it has to change soon. It's getting predictable and easy. I'll rather it be just a random challenge they want to re-use or something like that. I don't know, add a twist or an element. Something even as daring as getting the jury to vote off one player from the F4 for their most deserving F3. That way it adds another layer to the game, that you cannot just play a ridiculous game and hope to be brought to F3. Do something big, Survivor! (but please tell the Survivors before hand so that they know what they are in for)

Basically, I know it's the first time fire tokens come to play, but it has been disappointing. It didn't really create an economy. It was just advantages with now one more layer of meaning to it. I mean, if Sandra looks back at this season and how lame the fire tokens have been, she wouldn't have strike a deal with Denise lol.
Offline Lmh1988

Re: Survivor 40 FINALE-LIVE SHOW DISCUSSION HERE!
« Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 11:44:57 PM »
I know it will never change back, but Ive never been a fan of the final 3. I think it should be a final two as in the early days. I like the aspect of the person who wins the final immunity deciding on the one and only person to sit next to them at jury. The fire making challenge is exciting to watch but Id just prefer something more strategic like before.
Offline Hubickichibi

Re: Survivor 40 FINALE-LIVE SHOW DISCUSSION HERE!
« Reply #39 on: Today at 04:10:39 AM »
We got a new king of survivor
congratz llama master
Offline TARUSAFan

Re: Survivor 40 FINALE-LIVE SHOW DISCUSSION HERE!
« Reply #40 on: Today at 04:21:27 AM »
A satisfying end! Happy with the result. The early boot order though was atrocious.
Offline Hubickichibi

Re: Survivor 40 FINALE-LIVE SHOW DISCUSSION HERE!
« Reply #41 on: Today at 04:47:49 AM »
Agreed, the llama master is the best winner for this season
Offline spiritOFsurvivor

Re: Survivor 40 FINALE-LIVE SHOW DISCUSSION HERE!
« Reply #42 on: Today at 08:57:53 AM »
Well deserved win Tony!
Offline HavaDrPepper

Re: Survivor 40 FINALE-LIVE SHOW DISCUSSION HERE!
« Reply #43 on: Today at 11:37:41 AM »
I enjoyed the season. Not a fan of Tony but he absolutely deserved this win.

Natalie played hard but coming from EOE hurt her especially after Rob brought out the fact that she isolated herself from the others that last week.  Poor jury management in my opinion.  3 of the 4 votes she got were from her original tribe. Tyson.... duh peanut butter alliance.

Had Natalie done fire against Tony and beat him, she could have had Rob's vote. He basically said it... she didn't take out Tony.  But, I'm not sure if she would have won. I think the vote might have been closer between her and Sarah. Still think Michele would have zero votes.  People like her but I don't think they think a whole lot of her game.

The other thing is if it would have been Sarah in  the F3 with her and Tony, I could have seen a split in the votes between Tony/Sarah giving Natalie a better chance to win. I could see someone throwing their votes to Natalie if they couldn't decide between Tony and Sarah!

I also enjoyed the Ponderosa videos.  Quite a few of them have said their survivor journey is done. They are retired and they wouldn't trade a minute of it for anything.  My favorite though is Ethan.  As he said, he is no longer a "survivor", he is a "thriver".   And, as Sarah said... I didn't lose $2 million because I never had $2 million.
