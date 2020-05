Okay so before tribal.



Nat and Mich are together



Tony and Ben and Sarah are together



Nat and Mich wants Ben gone



Tony/Ben/Sarah wants to vote Mich cause they know she's not safe at all



However, Ben suddenly gives permission to Sarah to vote him out



This means that things will be safe if Sarah just goes with Nat and Mich



IM SO EXCITED WHO GOES HOME.



I think Ben's dead, Sarah will vote him out.