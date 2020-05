"ViacomCBS



The recently merged conglomerate is calling its presentation the "ViacomCBS Upfront @ Home," and it will approximate an in-person presentation, albeit spread over two days (May 18-19). It will feature a series of short digital presentations, with the spotlight on the company's cable properties on May 18 and on CBS — including the unveiling of a fall schedule — CBS All Access and the news and sports divisions on May 19."