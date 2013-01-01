Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
During the second days event, ViacomCBS will unveil CBS fall programming lineup, and spotlight programming from CBS All Access, CBS Sports (including Super Bowl LV, which CBS is scheduled to air on Feb. 7, 2021) and CBS News.
That makes ViacomCBS the first media company to schedule official replacement events for its canceled upfronts week presentation.ViacomCBS was one of the first media companies to take an immediate ad revenue hit as a result of Covid-19 in March, when March Madnesswhich it broadcasts in partnership with WarnerMediawas canceled. That NCAA mens basketball tournament generated $910 million in national ad revenue last year for the two companies, according to Kantar.The coronavirus early impact on ViacomCBS ad revenue will come into sharper focus on Thursday morning, when the company reports its first quarter earnings.
