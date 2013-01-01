Quote

During the second days event, ViacomCBS will unveil CBS fall programming lineup, and spotlight programming from CBS All Access, CBS Sports (including Super Bowl LV, which CBS is scheduled to air on Feb. 7, 2021) and CBS News.

That makes ViacomCBS the first media company to schedule official replacement events for its canceled upfronts week presentation.



ViacomCBS was one of the first media companies to take an immediate ad revenue hit as a result of Covid-19 in March, when March Madnesswhich it broadcasts in partnership with WarnerMediawas canceled. That NCAA mens basketball tournament generated $910 million in national ad revenue last year for the two companies, according to Kantar.



The coronavirus early impact on ViacomCBS ad revenue will come into sharper focus on Thursday morning, when the company reports its first quarter earnings.

The CBS UPFRONTS are now scheduled "virtually" for May 19-20.Ad revenues may be curtailed this year.(I am hearing that there COULD be some sort of a TAR preview. Whether this is just generic without cast or will include cast reveal is TBD.)