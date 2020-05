Quote from: BritishTARFan on Yesterday at 03:54:39 PM Quote from: theschnauzers on Yesterday at 12:20:13 PM The Apple TV app has all 31 seasons available if you subscribe to their service. Since that is an app service subscription Iím not able to post a link, but all seasons are shown I think the app.



Is it USA only?



Here's the link anyway: https://tv.apple.com/us/show/the-amazing-race/umc.cmc.5d8zsu7cuihk3iqkm980no10i



Sadly I think it's in USA only.





Can anyone explain to me (and maybe other non-US members) why CBS limits TAR in US region only?



OMG! Look at the thumbnail for season 31 episode 1. It's a picture of Janelle and Britney competing in the jellyfish kite starting line challenge at Hermosa Beach that wasn't even included in the actual episode. Why would they use that for the thumbnail when it was cut from the actual airing lol? I can't tell if it's just a random picture Apple TV used or if that episode on Apple TV actually includes includes that scene for some reason??? Can someone check and see