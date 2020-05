CBS All-Access had all 11 episodes of season 31 of The Amazing Race for FREE uploaded to their website when they first announced TAR32 would premiere May 20. It was up there for about three weeks, then after the announcement of delaying TAR32 until later on in 2020, they removed it.



So right now, CBS All-Access has zero TAR seasons/episodes. The only TAR content on CBSAA is a few clips of cast/Phil interviews from TAR31 that can also be found on their YouTube channel.