TAR Season 12: Ron Prepares For COVID-19

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

on: Yesterday at 03:56:04 PM
I was rewatching Season 12 when I saw this scene of teams waiting all night for a newsstand to open in Mumbai, India. Something about Ron (of Ron and Christina) looks very familiar. Ron doesn't quite have the hang of social distancing though. I've watched all the episodes but the final leg and I never saw him wear the mask in any of the other episodes. Wikipedia shows a few epidemics occurring in India in 2006 and 2008 (but not in 2007 when this was filmed), but they were mosquito borne diseases or cholera, so the mask wouldn't have been much help.

 I believe that's Kynt and Vyxsin next to them.

Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:51:08 PM
I believe some places and cultures usually wear masks while the rest of the world doesn't so we think it's weird (?)
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:36:14 PM
I mean they were sleeping next to a busy road in Mumbai, god knows all the pollutants in the air
Reply #3 on: Today at 08:37:07 PM
Perhaps that's it, though I didn't see any of the Mumbai locals wearing a mask in that episode. I figured that the mask wearing in some cultures developed during the SARS/Swine Flu epidemics of 10-20 years ago (2007 would have been between those two) but I could be mistaken about that.
Reply #4 on: Today at 08:39:10 PM
That could be it. If the smog was bad and Ron had any kind of a breathing issue, he may have been trying to filter out some of the particulates.
