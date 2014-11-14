« previous next »
TAR Season 12: Ron Prepares For COVID-19

TAR Season 12: Ron Prepares For COVID-19
on: Today at 03:56:04 PM
I was rewatching Season 12 when I saw this scene of teams waiting all night for a newsstand to open in Mumbai, India. Something about Ron (of Ron and Christina) looks very familiar. Ron doesn't quite have the hang of social distancing though. I've watched all the episodes but the final leg and I never saw him wear the mask in any of the other episodes. Wikipedia shows a few epidemics occurring in India in 2006 and 2008 (but not in 2007 when this was filmed), but they were mosquito borne diseases or cholera, so the mask wouldn't have been much help.

 I believe that's Kynt and Vyxsin next to them.

Re: TAR Season 12: Ron Prepares For COVID-19
Reply #1 on: Today at 04:51:08 PM
I believe some places and cultures usually wear masks while the rest of the world doesn't so we think it's weird (?)
Re: TAR Season 12: Ron Prepares For COVID-19
Reply #2 on: Today at 07:36:14 PM
I mean they were sleeping next to a busy road in Mumbai, god knows all the pollutants in the air
