Author Topic: What are the most forgotten seasons of the show?  (Read 396 times)

Offline Traveldude1

What are the most forgotten seasons of the show?
« on: Yesterday at 01:16:27 AM »
I'd have to argue for Season 2. Other than the final footrace and Oswald and Danny shopping in HK , there isn't much to Remember about this season. Season 1 and 3 are both considered very good seasons and Season 2 has the unfortunate experience of being in between the two.
Online BourkieBoy

Re: What are the most forgotten seasons of the show?
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:26:39 AM »
I always forget Season 17 & 21.

Probably because theyre very memorable and because I dont like the seasons!  :lol: :funny:
Offline Maanca

Re: What are the most forgotten seasons of the show?
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:30:38 AM »
Season 4, hands down.

So bland that about all I can remember is Jaree screaming about punching out the grabby guy on the Indian train, and "Millie the mole", otherwise I almost draw a blank.

Thank goodness for Season 5 being such a legendary followup or who knows if CBS might have axed it?
Online NELs

Re: What are the most forgotten seasons of the show?
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:56:45 AM »
A Corrida Milionária: An underrated international season that doesn't get talked about that much. It's the first ever time in TAR to start and end in two different countries. Starting in São Paulo, Brazil and ended in Dalcahue, Chile.

Also the only season of the show featured an extremely shocking moment. A team was robbed at gunpoint in Leg 6 on the way to the Pit Stop. Luckily they made it out of the situation safe, and arrived last on a Non-elimination leg.

In the finale a team quit, leaving it down to two teams to race to the finish. Where the winners were the second all-female team worldwide to win the Race. This finale was very intense and was neck to neck.

Online Declive

Re: What are the most forgotten seasons of the show?
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:26:41 AM »
Seasons 2, 4, 13, 15, 19 i think are pretty forgotten.
I loved 15 (my first season) and 19 to be honest.
But i guess i didn't have much to compare them to.
Offline BritishTARFan

Re: What are the most forgotten seasons of the show?
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:21:49 AM »
Season 4 & Season 16
Online NELs

Re: What are the most forgotten seasons of the show?
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:06:37 AM »
Quote from: Declive on Yesterday at 02:26:41 AM
Season 13

I'm pretty sure Dandrew made sure this season was never forgotten.  :funny:
Offline Bookworm

Re: What are the most forgotten seasons of the show?
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 12:05:28 PM »
Quote from: NELs on Yesterday at 11:06:37 AM
Quote from: Declive on Yesterday at 02:26:41 AM
Season 13

I'm pretty sure Dandrew made sure this season was never forgotten.  :funny:
TAR 13 was my first season; I love the cast and route. Seasons 4 and 19 are for sure the most forgettable. Even though 23 has some notable characters, it will become less and less known as time goes on.
Offline TheBayAreaGuy

Re: What are the most forgotten seasons of the show?
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:30:49 PM »
Mostly anything before pre-S14 (with some exceptions) as production pretends the show started in 2009, not 2001.
Offline Alenaveda

Re: What are the most forgotten seasons of the show?
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 03:48:56 PM »
Quote from: Traveldude1 on Yesterday at 01:16:27 AM
I'd have to argue for Season 2. Other than the final footrace and Oswald and Danny shopping in HK , there isn't much to Remember about this season.

And the whole "love story/hate story" between Alex, Will and Tara.
Offline Jimmer

Re: What are the most forgotten seasons of the show?
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:30:48 PM »
For me right now I would say TAR 15. But I think I've only watched this season once and binged it in 2011. I don't think I could put a face to the winners without Googling them. I definitely think the question is personal to people based on what seasons they have watched recently and how involved they were when they watched it.

For example, TAR19 has been mentioned, but that was right around when I was an avid fan week to week and posting and discussing it, so it's very memorable to me.
