A Corrida Milionária: An underrated international season that doesn't get talked about that much. It's the first ever time in TAR to start and end in two different countries. Starting in São Paulo, Brazil and ended in Dalcahue, Chile.



Also the only season of the show featured an extremely shocking moment. A team was robbed at gunpoint in Leg 6 on the way to the Pit Stop. Luckily they made it out of the situation safe, and arrived last on a Non-elimination leg.



In the finale a team quit, leaving it down to two teams to race to the finish. Where the winners were the second all-female team worldwide to win the Race. This finale was very intense and was neck to neck.



