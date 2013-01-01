« previous next »
Author Topic: What are the most forgotten seasons of the show?  (Read 97 times)

Online Traveldude1

What are the most forgotten seasons of the show?
« on: Today at 01:16:27 AM »
I'd have to argue for Season 2. Other than the final footrace and Oswald and Danny shopping in HK , there isn't much to Remember about this season. Season 1 and 3 are both considered very good seasons and Season 2 has the unfortunate experience of being in between the two.
Offline BourkieBoy

Re: What are the most forgotten seasons of the show?
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:26:39 AM »
I always forget Season 17 & 21.

Probably because theyre very memorable and because I dont like the seasons!  :lol: :funny:
Offline Maanca

Re: What are the most forgotten seasons of the show?
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:30:38 AM »
Season 4, hands down.

So bland that about all I can remember is Jaree screaming about punching out the grabby guy on the Indian train, and "Millie the mole", otherwise I almost draw a blank.

Thank goodness for Season 5 being such a legendary followup or who knows if CBS might have axed it?
Offline NELs

Re: What are the most forgotten seasons of the show?
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:56:45 AM »
A Corrida Milionária: An underrated international season that doesn't get talked about that much. It's the first ever time in TAR to start and end in two different countries. Starting in São Paulo, Brazil and ended in Dalcahue, Chile.

Also the only season of the show featured an extremely shocking moment. A team was robbed at gunpoint in Leg 6 on the way to the Pit Stop. Luckily they made it out of the situation safe, and arrived last on a Non-elimination leg.

In the finale a team quit, leaving it down to two teams to race to the finish. Where the winners were the second all-female team worldwide to win the Race. This finale was very intense and was neck to neck.

Offline Declive

Re: What are the most forgotten seasons of the show?
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:26:41 AM »
Seasons 2, 4, 13, 15, 19 i think are pretty forgotten.
I loved 15 (my first season) and 19 to be honest.
But i guess i didn't have much to compare them to.
