Author Topic: Survivivor Mexico !!  (Read 786 times)

Survivivor Mexico !!
« on: May 02, 2020, 12:31:20 PM »
Re: Survivivor Mexico !!
« Reply #1 on: May 02, 2020, 12:43:18 PM »

Martin found it!: https://insidesurvivor.com/survivor-mexico-coming-azteca-uno-43847

Quote
Survivor is heading south of the border as Mexican national broadcast television network Azteca Uno announces the first-ever season of Survivor México.

While details are currently scarce, one promo does reference 16 participants and 2 tribes, the original format of the show. Those interested in competing can visit TVAzteca.com to fill out a thorough application form, which includes questions such as, Whats the craziest thing youve ever done? and What is the most unfortunate thing that has happened to you?



Promo: https://twitter.com/Survivor_Mexico

Apply here: https://www.tvazteca.com/aztecauno


Read more above!!
Re: Survivivor Mexico !!
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:51:11 AM »
While production on Survivor US remains at a standstill, Mexico is preparing to air its first homegrown edition of the long-running reality show this coming Sunday.

The series, which was first announced in early May, will premiere at 8 pm on Sunday, July 5, on Mexicos national broadcast television network Azteca Uno.

Hosted by Arturo Islas, the season will follow the original format of the show with 16 castaways and two tribes. Acun Medya produces the seriesthe production company behind the Greek, Turkish, and Romanian editions of Survivor.

A question Im sure many are asking is, when and how did the series film given the coronavirus pandemic? Well, the show has set up shop in the Dominican Republic, the same location used for various international versions of Survivor, including Greece, Turkey, Romania, Estonia, Hungary, and Brazil.

Last month, the Dominican Republics head of Tourism, Francisco Javier García, issued a statement regarding the countrys protocols for opening back up on July 1 for tourism. The most important thing is the health and well-being of tourists, said García. We will achieve that objective with the application of this protocol.

However, it remains unclear if Survivor Mexico is already filmed or is still in production and will be edited as it shoots. Inside Survivor has reached out to Acteza Uno for comment but has yet to hear a response.

Previously, Alberto Ciurana, Chief Content & Distribution Officer at Azteca Uno, said, The Mexican audience, now more than ever, demands and deserves high-quality content that evokes powerful emotions and promotes family togetherness. At TV Azteca, we work with the best strategic partners to offer world-class programs, such as Survivor Mexico.

https://insidesurvivor.com/survivor-mexico-sets-premiere-date-44528
