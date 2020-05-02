While production on Survivor US remains at a standstill, Mexico is preparing to air its first homegrown edition of the long-running reality show this coming Sunday.. Acun Medya produces the seriesthe production company behind the Greek, Turkish, and Romanian editions of Survivor.A question Im sure many are asking is, when and how did the series film given the coronavirus pandemic?Last month, the Dominican Republics head of Tourism, Francisco Javier García, issued a statement regarding the countrys protocols for opening back up on July 1 for tourism. The most important thing is the health and well-being of tourists, said García. We will achieve that objective with the application of this protocol.However, it remains unclear if Survivor Mexico is already filmed or is still in production and will be edited as it shoots. Inside Survivor has reached out to Acteza Uno for comment but has yet to hear a response.Previously, Alberto Ciurana, Chief Content & Distribution Officer at Azteca Uno, said, The Mexican audience, now more than ever, demands and deserves high-quality content that evokes powerful emotions and promotes family togetherness. At TV Azteca, we work with the best strategic partners to offer world-class programs, such as Survivor Mexico.