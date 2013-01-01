« previous next »
Topic: Survivivor Mexico !!

georgiapeach

Survivivor Mexico !!
on: Today at 12:31:20 PM
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Re: Survivivor Mexico !!
Martin found it!: https://insidesurvivor.com/survivor-mexico-coming-azteca-uno-43847

Survivor is heading south of the border as Mexican national broadcast television network Azteca Uno announces the first-ever season of Survivor México.

While details are currently scarce, one promo does reference 16 participants and 2 tribes, the original format of the show. Those interested in competing can visit TVAzteca.com to fill out a thorough application form, which includes questions such as, Whats the craziest thing youve ever done? and What is the most unfortunate thing that has happened to you?



Promo: https://twitter.com/Survivor_Mexico

Apply here: https://www.tvazteca.com/aztecauno


Read more above!!
