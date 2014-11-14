« previous next »
Author Topic: What is each season's iconic/signature moment?  (Read 420 times)

Offline dryedmangoez

What is each season's iconic/signature moment?
« on: Yesterday at 05:42:06 PM »
So, what do you think would be each season's iconic, signature or most memorable moment?

Obviously, something like Brooke & Claire's Watermelon would be TAR17's iconic moment. Colin and his carabao friend in the Philippines could be TAR5's. Basket boats and bikes in Vietnam could be TAR3's.

But what do you think? What moments define each season for you?
Online Maanca

Re: What is each season's iconic/signature moment?
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:49:24 PM »
TAR 6 - Jonathan shoving Victoria
TAR 7 - Meat Roadblock
TAR22 - Jessica & John being eliminated with an Express Pass. Or the B-52.
TAR24 - Dave & Connor's U-Turn by Brenchel
Online NELs

Re: What is each season's iconic/signature moment?
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:51:03 PM »
TAR 1: Guidos don't make it to the Finish Line
TAR 2: footrace to the Finish Line

Online Alenaveda

Re: What is each season's iconic/signature moment?
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:18:01 PM »
Kisha & Jen losing their spot to Jaime & Cara in the TAR14 final leg due to need to use the bathroom.
Offline BritishTARFan

Re: What is each season's iconic/signature moment?
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:00:23 PM »
S11: Rob & Amber's elimination
S21: Uturn plot again Abbie & Ryan
S25: Fast Forward race
Online Declive

Re: What is each season's iconic/signature moment?
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:19:40 PM »
I think this last season's voting U-Turn was pretty iconic.
Offline Bookworm

Re: What is each season's iconic/signature moment?
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:40:59 PM »
Quote from: BritishTARFan on Yesterday at 07:00:23 PM
S11: Rob & Amber's elimination
S21: Uturn plot again Abbie & Ryan
S25: Fast Forward race
I think the Beekmans winning S21 is the most iconic aspect, especially if the many, many delays can be factored in.

S13: Holi festival RB/Dandrew marching
S16: Cowboys going from worst to first while beating a Speed Bump
Online Pi/

Re: What is each season's iconic/signature moment?
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:50:43 PM »
Nat & Kat being the first F/F team to win pops into my mind as a defining moment for Season 17.

For Season 15, the Mika waterslide fiasco is probably the most memorable moment, or at least the most infamous  :funny:
Online Maanca

Re: What is each season's iconic/signature moment?
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:51:04 PM »
Bookworm: I'd say 16's was Carol & Brandy vs. Caite. First time there was ever a fight at the finish line.
Offline Xoruz

Re: What is each season's iconic/signature moment?
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:21:06 PM »
TAR 6: Hay bales
TAR 20: Amazing Race good & fun
TAR 23: Angklung
TAR 27: House of Dancing Water
Offline Traveldude1

Re: What is each season's iconic/signature moment?
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:57:08 PM »
Season 7 with the Finale remains the most satisfying moment in the history of the show, even after 31 seasons.

Season 10 had the 6 pack alliance, which upon rewatch, didn't care for.

Season 15 had FT&BE essentially giving up on the leg right before the finale
Offline redskevin88

Re: What is each season's iconic/signature moment?
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:25:58 AM »
Quote from: dryedmangoez on Yesterday at 05:42:06 PM
So, what do you think would be each season's iconic, signature or most memorable moment?

Season 33: The coronavirus pandemic.
Online NELs

Re: What is each season's iconic/signature moment?
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:49:43 AM »
TAR 4: Kelly & Jon beating Millie & Chuck in Malaysia 2
TAR 8: Gaghans are eliminated  :'(
TAR 9: The three way footrace to the Pit Stop in Australia 2
TAR 10: Lyn & Karlyn being the first all-female team to the final 3
TAR 11: "LEVEL 5 ON THE TREADMILL!!!!!!!!!!!!"
TAR 12: "BABY THERE'S NO MORE MIIIIIIIIILK!!!"

TAR Asia 1: Zabrina & Joe Jer becoming the first all-female team to win The Amazing Race.
TAR Asia 2: Marc & Rovilson choking at the final Roadblock.



Offline dryedmangoez

Re: What is each season's iconic/signature moment?
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:12:04 AM »
For TAR8, I'd like to offer a few:
-Mama Weaver almost getting run over by an Amish buggy.
-The Paolos wearing their underwear over their clothes.
-The Weavers late-night bus ride breakdown

lol

TAR11 definitely has to be the entire final sequence of Charla & Mirna vs Rob & Amber. Including everything from "deceased grandmother" to the elimination lol
Online RachelLeVega

Re: What is each season's iconic/signature moment?
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:24:09 AM »
1: Joe & Bill's Fast Forward self-reward
2: The Finish Line foot race
3: Dieselgate
4: "It's like Adam building his first house"
5: "My ox is broken! This is bull-"
6: The nightmarish hay bale Roadblock
7: Joyce's head shave Fast Forward (the finale comes close, but this was one of Joyce's most growing moments everyone got to see)
8: The Weavers' Waffle House fakery
9: Fran & Barry's miraculous 1st place finish in Oman
10: Dustin & Kandice beating the Fast Forward
11: "lEVEl FiVE, LEVEL Fiiive! On the treadmill! You can do it!"
12: "Real truth flavor"
13: Dandrew's new kicks
14: Jen's bathroom break (Cheese hill comes super close since it has sentimental value for me now)
15: Mika's fear of water and heights culminating to one enormous waterslide tantrum
16: Caite and Carol & Brandy's Finish Line argument
17: Claire's watermelon incident
18: Globetrotters' and Kynt & Vyxsin's tensions flaring at the Travelocity chocolate gnome Roadblock
19: Bill & Cathi becoming bodybuilders
20: Rachel & Dave finishing 1st with a roaring applause and realizing they missed the last Roadblock
21: Twinnies' Double U-Turn strategy
22: Grindelwald train mania (which now has sentimental value)
23: Marie singlehandedly beating Nicole and Amy combined during the cardboard robot Roadblock
24: Me criticizing this entire season
25: Nici taking a porta-break in the middle of the Oxford canalways
26: Matt's face after realizing he lost his fanny pack with the engagement ring in it
27: The show deciding to abridge the intro :groan:
28: The golden latex swimwear teams were forced to wear at Atlantis, The Palm
29: Speedy McSpeederson
30: Joey Chestnut and Tim's Langlois Bridge at Arles puzzle
31: Eliza & Corinne's confusingly transpired fight and meltdown at the Pit Stop
32: Its scheduling fiasco
:martini:
Offline Kamineko

Re: What is each season's iconic/signature moment?
« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:11:50 PM »
I'll just write what I think for some seasons.

TAR 5: My ox is broken & drama at the airport in Tanzania, coincidentally both involve Colin
TAR 11: Charla & Mirna vs Rob & Amber otw to the Pit Stop in Leg 4
TAR 12: Most epic final memory challenge ever existed
TAR 13: Andrew & Dan during the Detour in Russia
TAR 14: Jen bathroom moment
TAR 15: Starting Line elimination :res:; Franz Kafka Roadblock in Leg 11
TAR 16: Infamous (at least for me) Blind U-Turn in France; Carol & Brandy vs Caite
TAR 17: Nat & Kat winning the race
TAR 18: Nothing really memorable except for Luke's meltdown during the Roadblock in India; but I love the moment when teams were playing basketball when waiting for bus in China
TAR 19: First visit to Indonesia :cheer: and the first Double Elimination held there.
TAR 20: "Amazing Race supposed to be fun"
TAR 21: Twinnies Double U-Turn tactic
TAR 22: Achilles; Oy Vey
TAR 24: Starting line moment between Bopper & Mark
TAR 27: Almost everyone vs Green Team
TAR 28: Starting line in teams' homes
TAR 29: Floyd moment in Vietnam
TAR 31: First Voting U-Turn
