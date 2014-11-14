1: Joe & Bill's Fast Forward self-reward2: The Finish Line foot race3: Dieselgate4: "It's like Adam building his first house"5: "My ox is broken! This is bull-"6: The nightmarish hay bale Roadblock7: Joyce's head shave Fast Forward (the finale comes close, but this was one of Joyce's most growing moments everyone got to see)8: The Weavers' Waffle House fakery9: Fran & Barry's miraculous 1st place finish in Oman10: Dustin & Kandice beating the Fast Forward11: "lEVEl FiVE, LEVEL Fiiive! On the treadmill! You can do it!"12: "Real truth flavor"13: Dandrew's new kicks14: Jen's bathroom break (Cheese hill comes super close since it has sentimental value for me now)15: Mika's fear of water and heights culminating to one enormous waterslide tantrum16: Caite and Carol & Brandy's Finish Line argument17: Claire's watermelon incident18: Globetrotters' and Kynt & Vyxsin's tensions flaring at the Travelocity chocolate gnome Roadblock19: Bill & Cathi becoming bodybuilders20: Rachel & Dave finishing 1st with a roaring applause and realizing they missed the last Roadblock21: Twinnies' Double U-Turn strategy22: Grindelwald train mania (which now has sentimental value)23: Marie singlehandedly beating Nicole and Amy combined during the cardboard robot Roadblock24: Me criticizing this entire season25: Nici taking a porta-break in the middle of the Oxford canalways26: Matt's face after realizing he lost his fanny pack with the engagement ring in it27: The show deciding to abridge the intro28: The golden latex swimwear teams were forced to wear at Atlantis, The Palm29: Speedy McSpeederson30: Joey Chestnut and Tim's Langlois Bridge at Arles puzzle31: Eliza & Corinne's confusingly transpired fight and meltdown at the Pit Stop32: Its scheduling fiasco