1: Joe & Bill's Fast Forward self-reward
2: The Finish Line foot race
3: Dieselgate
4: "It's like Adam building his first house"
5: "My ox is broken! This is bull-"
6: The nightmarish hay bale Roadblock
7: Joyce's head shave Fast Forward (the finale comes close, but this was one of Joyce's most growing moments everyone got to see)
8: The Weavers' Waffle House fakery
9: Fran & Barry's miraculous 1st place finish in Oman
10: Dustin & Kandice beating the Fast Forward
11: "lEVEl FiVE, LEVEL Fiiive! On the treadmill! You can do it!"
12: "Real truth flavor"
13: Dandrew's new kicks
14: Jen's bathroom break (Cheese hill comes super close since it has sentimental value for me now)
15: Mika's fear of water and heights culminating to one enormous waterslide tantrum
16: Caite and Carol & Brandy's Finish Line argument
17: Claire's watermelon incident
18: Globetrotters' and Kynt & Vyxsin's tensions flaring at the Travelocity chocolate gnome Roadblock
19: Bill & Cathi becoming bodybuilders
20: Rachel & Dave finishing 1st with a roaring applause and realizing they missed the last Roadblock
21: Twinnies' Double U-Turn strategy
22: Grindelwald train mania (which now has sentimental value)
23: Marie singlehandedly beating Nicole and Amy combined during the cardboard robot Roadblock
24: Me criticizing this entire season
25: Nici taking a porta-break in the middle of the Oxford canalways
26: Matt's face after realizing he lost his fanny pack with the engagement ring in it
27: The show deciding to abridge the intro
28: The golden latex swimwear teams were forced to wear at Atlantis, The Palm
29: Speedy McSpeederson
30: Joey Chestnut and Tim's Langlois Bridge at Arles puzzle
31: Eliza & Corinne's confusingly transpired fight and meltdown at the Pit Stop
32: Its scheduling fiasco