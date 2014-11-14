« previous next »
Offline Traveldude1

When did The Amazing Race decline, if at all?
« on: Today at 01:48:39 AM »
I'd say it began around when Unfinished Business aired. It was way too soon to have another returnee season imo. This season, like 15, also featured a Start line twist that I didn't like. Say what you want about Amanda and Chris, but I felt bad for them. They got screwed over twice by a Uturn, which I found to be unfair.

I have nothing against any teams, but this was one of the last seasons to feature old/out of shape/ regular people teams that represent people like myself/yourself. Sorry, but most of America is not insanely fit and attractive like many of the teams in newer seasons.

I'm not completely against newer seasons as I did enjoy Season 27(except for J&D) and I loved Season 31(especially Colin and Christie, Rachel and Ellisa and the Afghanimals).
Offline Declive

Re: When did The Amazing Race decline, if at all?
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:53:47 AM »
I feel like this could be a individual opinion.
To me it was definitly in TAR 24.

But i gotta say that it has been picking up for me lately. I enjoyed the last seasons.
I think they have to stop bringing people to race for the 3rd time. I liked all 3rd time teams, but i don't like the concept.
Offline BourkieBoy

Re: When did The Amazing Race decline, if at all?
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:01:44 AM »
I think TAR as taken a short decline, ever since TAR24!

However, TAR is still producers some amazing seasons and Im grateful weve had 32 seasons of the show produced! Heres to show to picking up again and hopefully, we can have many more adventures around the world!
Offline Traveldude1

Re: When did The Amazing Race decline, if at all?
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:11:45 AM »
I actually love when teams race a 3rd time. From a purely entertainment perspective, there's clearly a reason they're being asked back. The fans enjoy seeing them race, which is totally fine by me.

I can see why some wouldn't like racers running a 3rd time or even 2 times, but I personally enjoy it from an entertainment perspective
Offline BritishTARFan

Re: When did The Amazing Race decline, if at all?
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:09:54 AM »
I'd say between seasons 24 and 28 the show fell in quality with the exception of S25. But since 29 it's been picking up again even if there are changes I dont like (eg, no more intros to places teams are in).
Online Maanca

Re: When did The Amazing Race decline, if at all?
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:31:52 AM »
Season 24 marked the start of the decline for me. Around the time CBS started pushing for more themed seasons. In the dating season, Phil being forced to ask at each Pit Stop if they felt a spark yet was the cringiest thing I've ever seen on TAR.

Which is why I can't wait for TAR32's promise of going "back to basics"...if it ever gets an airdate by 2027...
