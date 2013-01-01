« previous next »
Author Topic: When did The Amazing Race decline, if at all?  (Read 71 times)

Online Traveldude1

When did The Amazing Race decline, if at all?
« on: Today at 01:48:39 AM »
I'd say it began around when Unfinished Business aired. It was way too soon to have another returnee season imo. This season, like 15, also featured a Start line twist that I didn't like. Say what you want about Amanda and Chris, but I felt bad for them. They got screwed over twice by a Uturn, which I found to be unfair.

I have nothing against any teams, but this was one of the last seasons to feature old/out of shape/ regular people teams that represent people like myself/yourself. Sorry, but most of America is not insanely fit and attractive like many of the teams in newer seasons.

I'm not completely against newer seasons as I did enjoy Season 27(except for J&D) and I loved Season 31(especially Colin and Christie, Rachel and Ellisa and the Afghanimals).
Offline Declive

Re: When did The Amazing Race decline, if at all?
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:53:47 AM »
I feel like this could be a individual opinion.
To me it was definitly in TAR 24.

But i gotta say that it has been picking up for me lately. I enjoyed the last seasons.
I think they have to stop bringing people to race for the 3rd time. I liked all 3rd time teams, but i don't like the concept.
Online BourkieBoy

Re: When did The Amazing Race decline, if at all?
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:01:44 AM »
I think TAR as taken a short decline, ever since TAR24!

However, TAR is still producers some amazing seasons and Im grateful weve had 32 seasons of the show produced! Heres to show to picking up again and hopefully, we can have many more adventures around the world!
Online Traveldude1

Re: When did The Amazing Race decline, if at all?
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:11:45 AM »
I actually love when teams race a 3rd time. From a purely entertainment perspective, there's clearly a reason they're being asked back. The fans enjoy seeing them race, which is totally fine by me.

I can see why some wouldn't like racers running a 3rd time or even 2 times, but I personally enjoy it from an entertainment perspective
