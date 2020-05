Also, keep in mind that recently, Survivor Second Chance did not start filming until May 31st as was ready for the fall. And if you go back to earlier seasons (Pearl Islands, Vanuatu, Guatemala), they did not start filming until late June and was ready by the fall. So there's still plenty of time. I'm sure they could possibly hold out until mid July to start filming, finish by the end of August be ready for premiere day by mid September.