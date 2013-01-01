« previous next »
TAR 32 Premiere Date Postponed

RachelLeVega

Re: TAR 32 Premiere Date Postponed
Reply #50 on: Today at 09:42:31 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on Today at 06:35:36 AM
UPDATE Game On! will now air Wednesday May 27 instead of May 21. This is down to general scheduling move rather than anything to do with the COVID-19 
Well that is also a frantic change from a Fall projection. :faint:
Pi/

Re: TAR 32 Premiere Date Postponed
Reply #51 on: Today at 10:00:37 AM
"Game On" is the name of a different show. TAR will still premiere later.
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR 32 Premiere Date Postponed
Reply #52 on: Today at 10:21:27 AM
Quote from: Pi/ on Today at 10:00:37 AM
"Game On" is the name of a different show. TAR will still premiere later.
Now I'm curious what "Game On" is. :funny:
georgiapeach

Re: TAR 32 Premiere Date Postponed
Reply #53 on: Today at 12:41:22 PM
jb542

Re: TAR 32 Premiere Date Postponed
Reply #54 on: Today at 02:11:36 PM
Phil tweeted earlier that TAR32 will air This Fall!
https://twitter.com/PhilKeoghan/status/1258104490781114368
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR 32 Premiere Date Postponed
Reply #55 on: Today at 02:17:07 PM
Quote from: jb542 on Today at 02:11:36 PM
Phil tweeted earlier that TAR32 will air This Fall!
https://twitter.com/PhilKeoghan/status/1258104490781114368
The new TAR32 promotional graphic! :spy:
georgiapeach

Re: TAR 32 Premiere Date Postponed
Reply #56 on: Today at 03:10:04 PM
georgiapeach

Re: TAR 32 Premiere Date Postponed
Reply #57 on: Today at 03:17:57 PM
<<off topic>>   :groan:

SURVIVOR, a series currently watched by nearly 10 million viewers, returns for its 21st season.
fossil-racer

Re: TAR 32 Premiere Date Postponed
Reply #58 on: Today at 03:44:14 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on Today at 03:17:57 PM
<<off topic>>   :groan:

SURVIVOR, a series currently watched by nearly 10 million viewers, returns for its 21st season.

21?

