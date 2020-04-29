Let's keep in mind the facts about TAR32. It'll be at least a year and a half before it airs because TAR32 filmed November 2018 when TAR31 did not even have a premiere date yet.



Even though the earliest TAR31 could air would've been January 2019 in a schedule similar to TAR30's rollout.



CBS had not even officially announced that it had ordered TAR32 by the time it completed filming. There really wasn't an immediate need for TAR32 at the time, so we don't really know the discussions between CBS and Bertram & Co. that led to TAR32 getting the go-ahead to film so early. Starting with TAR29, it's been understood that the show had become a benchwarmer to step in whenever CBS needed it.



Now, TAR32 could just as well have filmed any time in 2019. The earliest CBS could've needed it would have been January 2020. But again, they didn't need it at that time.



Now with the coronavirus crisis affecting production of shows, networks need to consolidate the content they may already have to fill their line-ups. And with everything else in limbo for the Fall, The Amazing Race being an established series and title that is fully produced and ready to go makes it a prized possession these days for TV networks.



Let's remember, this is a business and it's all about advertising and how much money can they make. (Harsh, but it's the truth.) And holding The Amazing Race for Fall instead of essentially unloading it in the less lucrative Summer is a positive thing. Yes, it will make more money for CBS in the Fall than in the Summer. That makes the series more valuable for the network. And if it makes money for the network, it helps ensures that it can live another day.



..



Also, CBS can afford to premiere two new reality shows in the summer instead of TAR because as new shows, their ad rates will be lower regardless of Summer or Fall compared to a show like TAR.