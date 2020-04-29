« previous next »
Re: TAR 32 Premiere Date Postponed
April 29, 2020, 06:51:49 PM
CBS is continuing to treat TAR like ****.

Moving TAR32 to fall??? How is that good news? Just another half year of waiting for this to air. And as TARUSAFan mentioned, I wouldn't be surprised if they postpon this again... (and then again and again) .

"But ratings will be better in fall.". And what? TAR30 and TAR31 have good ratings as well. CBS don't care about this show no matter of how high ratings are. Please just give up naive idea of two TARs at year/normal schedule for this show. It will not happen.
Re: TAR 32 Premiere Date Postponed
April 29, 2020, 07:15:25 PM
TAR31 is now no longer on All Access. If this is the network loving TAR then it sure is a fancy way to show it :)
  • TAR 1-13 is the best era of TAR US
Re: TAR 32 Premiere Date Postponed
April 29, 2020, 07:23:18 PM
 :groan: :groan: :groan: :groan: :groan:

For all you that are still complaining, remember patience is a virtue, and please look at DryedMangoez' post earlier in this thread, as he gives good reasons as to why it's a good thing.
Re: TAR 32 Premiere Date Postponed
April 29, 2020, 07:40:56 PM
Let's keep in mind the facts about TAR32. It'll be at least a year and a half before it airs because TAR32 filmed November 2018 when TAR31 did not even have a premiere date yet.

Even though the earliest TAR31 could air would've been January 2019 in a schedule similar to TAR30's rollout.

CBS had not even officially announced that it had ordered TAR32 by the time it completed filming. There really wasn't an immediate need for TAR32 at the time, so we don't really know the discussions between CBS and Bertram & Co. that led to TAR32 getting the go-ahead to film so early. Starting with TAR29, it's been understood that the show had become a benchwarmer to step in whenever CBS needed it.

Now, TAR32 could just as well have filmed any time in 2019. The earliest CBS could've needed it would have been January 2020. But again, they didn't need it at that time.

Now with the coronavirus crisis affecting production of shows, networks need to consolidate the content they may already have to fill their line-ups. And with everything else in limbo for the Fall, The Amazing Race being an established series and title that is fully produced and ready to go makes it a prized possession these days for TV networks.

Let's remember, this is a business and it's all about advertising and how much money can they make. (Harsh, but it's the truth.) And holding The Amazing Race for Fall instead of essentially unloading it in the less lucrative Summer is a positive thing. Yes, it will make more money for CBS in the Fall than in the Summer. That makes the series more valuable for the network. And if it makes money for the network, it helps ensures that it can live another day.

Also, CBS can afford to premiere two new reality shows in the summer instead of TAR because as new shows, their ad rates will be lower regardless of Summer or Fall compared to a show like TAR.
Re: TAR 32 Premiere Date Postponed
April 29, 2020, 08:52:07 PM
Quote from: looseseal on April 29, 2020, 07:15:25 PM
TAR31 is now no longer on All Access. If this is the network loving TAR then it sure is a fancy way to show it :)
CBS' All Access has been getting worse by the year. I tried watching Magnum PI from the beginning when I had their free trial and none of the first season was on there.

It's on Apple TV though.
Re: TAR 32 Premiere Date Postponed
April 29, 2020, 10:21:18 PM
I am the side of those that CBS now knows Survivor 41 cant be filmed on time to be ready in the fall for broadcast.
I agree it seems to be headed for the Wednesday at 8pm timeslot. Possibly diving that two hour premiere into two one hour episodes, so it will cover 12 weeks.

Resuming production on TAR 33 may be possible after this summer/fall or next spring, if, worldwide, the pandemic has eased enough to make it practical. Keep in mind it is the United States that has reported the greatest number of cases and fatalities, which wasnt the case when production was suspended in February. Its widely expected there will be a second wave of cases probably by winter in the northern hemisphere.
There are as yet unclear logistical issues, especially with airlines and airports and any restrictions, but eell See.
Re: TAR 32 Premiere Date Postponed
April 29, 2020, 11:18:24 PM
I was seriously so upset when I found out about this today. What am I gonna watch now when Survivor 40 is over, especially since Big Brother may not even happen this year either if this mess isn't over with by June? Oof. I may have to rewatch old episodes of TAR each week to get by until then.

Speaking of Survivor, it's unfortunate that they probably won't be able to film Survivor 41 on time due to the virus so I'm glad there will be something to take over its timeslot... but it still sucks, especially for TAR 32's cast. They've been waiting for long for this to air.  :(
Re: TAR 32 Premiere Date Postponed
April 29, 2020, 11:29:26 PM
In this case that the now-delayed 32nd Race cycle would be announced in the fall schedule lineup on the 2020-21 TV season in a couple of weeks. Hopefully CBS could make a finalized decision to air on Wednesday nights.
Re: TAR 32 Premiere Date Postponed
April 30, 2020, 12:25:06 AM
I think most people understand that, yes, airing TAR32 in the Fall is the wiser decision from a business standpoint. In fact, I thought that was always going to be the plan. I was rather surprised to see a Summer run, but glad to get it sooner.

I think the frustration from most people, including myself, is that CBS had ALREADY announced a premiere date.

"Hey everyone! We know TAR31 premiered LITERALLY over one year ago, but it's okay, because on May 20th, TAR will be back for it's 32nd season with a HUGE 2-hour long season premiere!!"

*2 weeks later*

"Hey everyone! Yeahhh... about that May premiere date of TAR32... we're gonna delay airing the season indefinitely. Bye!"

Now THAT in it of itself is bad marketing and bad business management. To announce a premiere date (and hype up a 2-hour premiere, when we haven't gotten one since TAR15) and even have Phil film a video promoting it, only to take it all back and say, we've changed our minds... it's not a good look. At least no promos or trailers had been released yet, otherwise it would have been even worse.

Also, as someone else mentioned, CBS doesn't have ANY TAR on their own website. TAR31 was on there for FREE for the past 2 weeks... but then they removed it. Huh? The least they can do is have all of their seasons available to stream on their website. To just take out all the seasons when the show isn't airing, then put TAR31 back on for 2 weeks because the show was set to air, and THEN take it down when the air date was revised makes literally zero sense.
Re: TAR 32 Premiere Date Postponed
April 30, 2020, 12:29:19 AM
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on April 30, 2020, 12:25:06 AM
I think the frustration from most people, including myself, is that CBS had ALREADY announced a premiere date.

"Hey everyone! We know TAR31 premiered LITERALLY over one year ago, but it's okay, because on May 20th, TAR will be back for it's 32nd season with a HUGE 2-hour long season premiere!!"

*2 weeks later*

"Hey everyone! Yeahhh... about that May premiere date of TAR32... we're gonna delay airing the season indefinitely. Bye!"

Now THAT in it of itself is bad marketing and bad business management.

I agree. That was unecessary.
Re: TAR 32 Premiere Date Postponed
April 30, 2020, 04:26:51 AM
That was indeed very stupid on CBS' part. But at the same time, and I'm not trying to be a corporate shill for CBS, they may have been more confident 2 weeks ago in having Survivor or other shows ready for the fall. Obviously, everything is very uncertain these days. And things can change day to day.

So while cruel to get fans' hopes up, there's certainly a good amount of leeway to be given during such an unprecedented situation.

Still, it should've been pretty obvious even back then that regardless of how better or worse the situation gets in the next few months, there WILL be holes on broadcast networks' primetime schedules. So they definitely shouldn't have scheduled a summer run in the first place.

But, this is the situation now. And we can just hope that this further delay can actually end up being very positive for the show in the long run.
Re: TAR 32 Premiere Date Postponed
April 30, 2020, 10:23:33 AM
Quote from: dryedmangoez on April 30, 2020, 04:26:51 AM
size=14pt] they may have been more confident 2 weeks ago in having Survivor or other shows ready for the fall. Obviously, everything is very uncertain these days. And things can change day to day.
[/size]

 :yes:
Re: TAR 32 Premiere Date Postponed
May 02, 2020, 09:33:07 AM
Anyone have insight or opinions on this?? How or even will it affect TAR?

https://deadline.com/2020/05/nbc-sharon-vuong-1202924085/

Quote
Vuong spent three years as head of unscripted at CBS and nine years at the network overall.

At CBS, she oversaw series such as the networks long-running reality franchises, Survivor, Big Brother, The Amazing Race and Undercover Boss as well as Love Island, the U.S. reboot of the UK hit format.
Re: TAR 32 Premiere Date Postponed
May 02, 2020, 10:24:04 AM
Pure speculation but maybe it would make NBC more likely to pick up TAR if CBS decided to drop it.
Re: TAR 32 Premiere Date Postponed
May 02, 2020, 10:29:46 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on May 02, 2020, 09:33:07 AM
Anyone have insight or opinions on this?? How or even will it affect TAR?

https://deadline.com/2020/05/nbc-sharon-vuong-1202924085/

Quote
Vuong spent three years as head of unscripted at CBS and nine years at the network overall.

At CBS, she oversaw series such as the networks long-running reality franchises, Survivor, Big Brother, The Amazing Race and Undercover Boss as well as Love Island, the U.S. reboot of the UK hit format.
I think her NBC transition will be good for their network for scheduling new reality competitions. Besides The Voice, the only other "alternative program" on that network that is still airing, that I can name off the top of my head, is Ellen's Game of Games which is kind of similar to The Price is Right's formatting.

This doesn't tell me who the new SVP personnel is at CBS and I hope he or she means well for evaluating The Amazing Race.
Re: TAR 32 Premiere Date Postponed
May 02, 2020, 12:28:30 PM
Sharon Vuong was not as closely involved with TAR during her decade at CBS as the.other CBS shows. Second, shes one of the leftovers from the Moonves regime pre-merger.
I highly doubt NBCUniversal as a part of Comcast would be as interested in TAR simply because of TARs historic connection with Disney especially with international sales. And the types of reality competition shows NBC has had the last two decades are more cheaply produced. I just dont see that happening.
The big issue for TAR at the moment is how long will it take for things to become more normal globally to resume filming season 33 and beyond.
That almost certainly wont happen until next year once a vaccine and or treatment is in place and widely available.
Even if a vaccine is developed quickly, at least one vaccine is already in human trials, it will still take time to have that manufactured in sufficient quantities to meet the obvious demand.
Re: TAR 32 Premiere Date Postponed
May 02, 2020, 02:59:39 PM
Not since 27 has TAR been on the Fall schedule
I was disappointed they originally wanted to air this in the summer - this is hugely positive
Re: TAR 32 Premiere Date Postponed
May 02, 2020, 03:50:40 PM
Quote from: GMR 602 on May 02, 2020, 02:59:39 PM
Not since 27 has TAR been on the Fall schedule
I was disappointed they originally wanted to air this in the summer - this is hugely positive

I think so too!  :conf:

And I don't think we ever have to worry about NBC. It is ABC that somehow has a piece of the action so if any other network were to have an interest it would be them.
Re: TAR 32 Premiere Date Postponed
May 02, 2020, 08:59:40 PM
TAR on Disney+ please  :lol:
Re: TAR 32 Premiere Date Postponed
Today at 07:34:01 AM
I actually thought about this, Im not sure who controls the international distribution, but it would be great if we could get the international TAR versions streaming on either Disney Plus or CBS All Access.
Re: TAR 32 Premiere Date Postponed
Today at 09:07:02 AM
Quote from: Lmh1988 on Today at 07:34:01 AM
I actually thought about this, Im not sure who controls the international distribution, but it would be great if we could get the international TAR versions streaming on either Disney Plus or CBS All Access.
They don't even show us the Canadian version. :funny: I think CBS, CTV (CAN), 7 Network (AUS), are different individual entities.
Re: TAR 32 Premiere Date Postponed
Today at 12:47:08 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on May 02, 2020, 09:33:07 AM
Anyone have insight or opinions on this?? How or even will it affect TAR?

https://deadline.com/2020/05/nbc-sharon-vuong-1202924085/

Quote
Vuong spent three years as head of unscripted at CBS and nine years at the network overall.

At CBS, she oversaw series such as the networks long-running reality franchises, Survivor, Big Brother, The Amazing Race and Undercover Boss as well as Love Island, the U.S. reboot of the UK hit format.

Second article adds this info:
At the time of her exit from CBS, Kelly Kahl, the networks entertainment president, described Vuong as an invaluable member of the company who was taking a wildly deserved break to spend more time with her family. While that often sounds like spin, in this case its absolutely true.

Less than a month later NBC snapped her up.   :duno:

https://tbivision.com/2020/05/04/nbc-hires-cbs-entertainment-alum-sharon-vuong-for-alternative/
