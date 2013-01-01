I think most people understand that, yes, airing TAR32 in the Fall is the wiser decision from a business standpoint. In fact, I thought that was always going to be the plan. I was rather surprised to see a Summer run, but glad to get it sooner.
I think the frustration from most people, including myself, is that CBS had ALREADY announced a premiere date.
"Hey everyone! We know TAR31 premiered LITERALLY over one year ago, but it's okay, because on May 20th, TAR will be back for it's 32nd season with a HUGE 2-hour long season premiere!!"
*2 weeks later*
"Hey everyone! Yeahhh... about that May premiere date of TAR32... we're gonna delay airing the season indefinitely. Bye!"
Now THAT in it of itself is bad marketing and bad business management. To announce a premiere date (and hype up a 2-hour premiere, when we haven't gotten one since TAR15) and even have Phil film a video promoting it, only to take it all back and say, we've changed our minds... it's not a good look. At least no promos or trailers had been released yet, otherwise it would have been even worse.
Also, as someone else mentioned, CBS doesn't have ANY TAR on their own website. TAR31 was on there for FREE for the past 2 weeks... but then they removed it. Huh? The least they can do is have all of their seasons available to stream on their website. To just take out all the seasons when the show isn't airing, then put TAR31 back on for 2 weeks because the show was set to air, and THEN take it down when the air date was revised makes literally zero sense.