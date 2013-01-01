« previous next »
I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR 32 Premiere Date Postponed
Reply #25 on: Today at 06:51:49 PM
CBS is continuing to treat TAR like ****.

Moving TAR32 to fall??? How is that good news? Just another half year of waiting for this to air. And as TARUSAFan mentioned, I wouldn't be surprised if they postpon this again... (and then again and again) .

"But ratings will be better in fall.". And what? TAR30 and TAR31 have good ratings as well. CBS don't care about this show no matter of how high ratings are. Please just give up naive idea of two TARs at year/normal schedule for this show. It will not happen.
looseseal

Re: TAR 32 Premiere Date Postponed
Reply #26 on: Today at 07:15:25 PM
TAR31 is now no longer on All Access. If this is the network loving TAR then it sure is a fancy way to show it :)
NELs

  TAR 1-13 is the best era of TAR US
Re: TAR 32 Premiere Date Postponed
Reply #27 on: Today at 07:23:18 PM
 :groan: :groan: :groan: :groan: :groan:

For all you that are still complaining, remember patience is a virtue, and please look at DryedMangoez' post earlier in this thread, as he gives good reasons as to why it's a good thing.
dryedmangoez

    DryedMangoez.com
Re: TAR 32 Premiere Date Postponed
Reply #28 on: Today at 07:40:56 PM
Let's keep in mind the facts about TAR32. It'll be at least a year and a half before it airs because TAR32 filmed November 2018 when TAR31 did not even have a premiere date yet.

Even though the earliest TAR31 could air would've been January 2019 in a schedule similar to TAR30's rollout.

CBS had not even officially announced that it had ordered TAR32 by the time it completed filming. There really wasn't an immediate need for TAR32 at the time, so we don't really know the discussions between CBS and Bertram & Co. that led to TAR32 getting the go-ahead to film so early. Starting with TAR29, it's been understood that the show had become a benchwarmer to step in whenever CBS needed it.

Now, TAR32 could just as well have filmed any time in 2019. The earliest CBS could've needed it would have been January 2020. But again, they didn't need it at that time.

Now with the coronavirus crisis affecting production of shows, networks need to consolidate the content they may already have to fill their line-ups. And with everything else in limbo for the Fall, The Amazing Race being an established series and title that is fully produced and ready to go makes it a prized possession these days for TV networks.

Let's remember, this is a business and it's all about advertising and how much money can they make. (Harsh, but it's the truth.) And holding The Amazing Race for Fall instead of essentially unloading it in the less lucrative Summer is a positive thing. Yes, it will make more money for CBS in the Fall than in the Summer. That makes the series more valuable for the network. And if it makes money for the network, it helps ensures that it can live another day.

..

Also, CBS can afford to premiere two new reality shows in the summer instead of TAR because as new shows, their ad rates will be lower regardless of Summer or Fall compared to a show like TAR.
RachelLeVega

  Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 32 Premiere Date Postponed
Reply #29 on: Today at 08:52:07 PM
Quote from: looseseal on Today at 07:15:25 PM
TAR31 is now no longer on All Access. If this is the network loving TAR then it sure is a fancy way to show it :)
CBS' All Access has been getting worse by the year. I tried watching Magnum PI from the beginning when I had their free trial and none of the first season was on there.

It's on Apple TV though.
theschnauzers

  An original TARfly
Re: TAR 32 Premiere Date Postponed
Reply #30 on: Today at 10:21:18 PM
I am the side of those that CBS now knows Survivor 41 cant be filmed on time to be ready in the fall for broadcast.
I agree it seems to be headed for the Wednesday at 8pm timeslot. Possibly diving that two hour premiere into two one hour episodes, so it will cover 12 weeks.

Resuming production on TAR 33 may be possible after this summer/fall or next spring, if, worldwide, the pandemic has eased enough to make it practical. Keep in mind it is the United States that has reported the greatest number of cases and fatalities, which wasnt the case when production was suspended in February. Its widely expected there will be a second wave of cases probably by winter in the northern hemisphere.
There are as yet unclear logistical issues, especially with airlines and airports and any restrictions, but eell See.
