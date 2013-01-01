« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR 32 Premiere Date Postponed  (Read 801 times)

2 Members and 7 Guests are viewing this topic.

Online I ♥ TAR

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 451
Re: TAR 32 Premiere Date Postponed
« Reply #25 on: Today at 06:51:49 PM »
CBS is continuing to treat TAR like ****.

Moving TAR32 to fall??? How is that good news? Just another half year of waiting for this to air. And as TARUSAFan mentioned, I wouldn't be surprised if they postpon this again... (and then again and again) .

"But ratings will be better in fall.". And what? TAR30 and TAR31 have good ratings as well. CBS don't care about this show no matter of how high ratings are. Please just give up naive idea of two TARs at year/normal schedule for this show. It will not happen.
Logged

Online looseseal

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 9
Re: TAR 32 Premiere Date Postponed
« Reply #26 on: Today at 07:15:25 PM »
TAR31 is now no longer on All Access. If this is the network loving TAR then it sure is a fancy way to show it :)
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 