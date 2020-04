Definitely a few good reasons to hold TAR for the Fall:



1. CBS sees they may not have enough inventory to fill its Fall schedule. (Especially Survivor)

2. Would get a great timeslot and likely against thin competition if other shows can't go into production in time.

3. TAR is a better and easier title to sell to advertisers in a Fall slot. It is an established show and a safer bet than either of the new shows they announced. (Including Phil's new show.)

3a. TAR would make more ad moneys in the Fall than in the Summer.

4. CBS wants to premiere "Tough as Nails" as an inspirational show during this time. Especially since it features America's blue collar workers I believe. Probably best not to have Phil on two different shows at the same time. (Though he could certainly become CBS' Gordon Ramsey of course lol)