 Teams depart from the last pitstop atin the early morning hours. Travel toand find your vehicles outside the airport. The vehicles display system presents the teams with a detour and fast-forward.o All teams depart at 6:10am for Warsaw connecting to Odessa to arrive at 2:05pm after a 5 hour layover. However, once in Warsaw, teams may discover an earlier flight that connects through Vienna and arrives in Odessa at 12:45 pm however they will only have an hour and 10 minute layover in both Warsaw and Vienna. Phil and co. are able to arrive in Odessa the night before with a number of flights.Air or Sea. Odessa is a popular beachside resort town on the Black Sea. In Air, teams will travel to Lanzheron beach and find their parasailing operator. The team members will have to take part in a tandem parasail along the Odessan Black Sea coastline. In Sea, team members will travel to the Odessa Wake Park and complete a wakeboarding course. Sea will take less time to complete and is less fearful but is a longer drive.race to a skydiving operator on the other side of the airport. The first team that completes a skydive will advance right to the pit stop. Drive toand search for your next clue.Odessa is famous in Ukraine and abroad for practical joking and humor. This tradition culminates every year on April 1st when the city hosts Humirina. A festival marked by parades, practical jokes, comedians, clowns, music, and hilariously dressed people. In this roadblock, one team member must search through random trunks and dress comically enough for Humirina. Then they need to go around the park performing 5 Humirina practical jokes on local families. Find Phil on the shores offor this legs pitstop. Teams will be checking in into the evening as the sun sets.That's all I have worked out for now, the next leg is planned for Istanbul with the following two legs being in Rwanda. I designed the route based on countries or cities that still haven't been visited by TAR or very rarely/a while ago. Madrid has never been visited and Spain has been very under visited by TAR compared to similar European countries like France and Italy. Its my personal favorite in Western Europe. Kyiv was visited in S10 as the only visit to Ukraine so it's definitely due. I think Turkey has been under-visited, a shame not to leave Istanbul for the leg but its such a great city and such a great flight hub for Africa and Asia from Europe. Obviously Rwanda hasn't been visited yet even as the country has gone on to be a great success story in Africa. Forgot to mention this project is partly inspired by my 7th grade teacher who had us do an Amazing Race project where we had to make a route through 7 countries and research a traditional task they had to do in each country.