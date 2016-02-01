« previous next »
Author Topic: Quaruntine TAR  (Read 213 times)

Quaruntine TAR
« on: Yesterday at 09:25:31 PM »
Hi All,

I was active on these forums many a years ago. During quarantine I got back into watching TAR on Hulu and started making my own season of TAR. I couldn't possibly remember my account name or login info so I made a new account. Initially started this project thought about sharing it in the wishlist thread but it definitely deserves its own thread it'll be so long. It is heavily researched especially on flights and draws on some of my own travel experiences.I'd love to hear people's thoughts and feedback. I have the whole route planned but its very much WIP and would love to change if people have suggestions.
Re: Quaruntine TAR
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:32:21 PM »
Welcome to RFF mstone12!

I'd really like to see you your route! I'm sure other RFFers would also love to read and see your complete TAR route!  :conf: :cheer:

If you send a Personal Message to Forum Moderator, georgiapeach, she might be able to help you out!  :waves:
Re: Quaruntine TAR
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:33:01 PM »
Welcome to RFF!

I think you should post this on the Fantasy Games thread, though!
Re: Quaruntine TAR
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:36:11 PM »
Leg 1: New York City, USA -> Madrid, Spain
Starting Line: Carnegie Hall

   Travel by subway to JFK to secure spots on one of two flights to Madrid, Spain.
        o   For savy teams they will discover that both subway stations near to Carnegie Hall will take teams in the direction of JFK but the quickest route would be to take the E train from 7th Avenue station to Jamaica.

o   Flights:
   1.  Iberia 6250 arrives at 6:20 am for Phil & production
   2.  Delta 126 arrives at 9:15 am, room for 5 teams
   3.  Iberia 6252 arrives at 9:55 am. Room for 6 teams

   Once in Madrid, travel by train to Estacion del Arte and search the adjacent El Retiro Madrid for your next clue.

   Detour: Row or Roll. In this roadblock teams will have to participate in the two most common leisure activities of Madrids El Retiro. In row teams will have to row a boat around Estanque Grande del Retiro and collect flags from each buoy in the lake. In Roll teams will have to complete a lap of the park on roller-skates within a certain amount of time.
   Travel to Plaza Mayor and find the right street performer for your next clue.
   Roadblock: In the adjacent Mercado de San Miguel one team member will have to get behind a busy market stall and prepare a tray of thinly sliced Iberian jamon to the satisfaction of the stall owner.


Pit Stop: Race to Plaza de la Armeria for the pit stop for this leg. The last team to check in here will be eliminated


Re: Quaruntine TAR
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:37:36 PM »
Quote from: Declive on Yesterday at 09:33:01 PM
Welcome to RFF!

I think you should post this on the Fantasy Games thread, though!

Yeah I thought about that but its not really a game for playing more for discussion along the lines of a wishlist route just more fleshed out.
Re: Quaruntine TAR
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:38:25 PM »
Oh, got it! Nice. I will follow this!
Re: Quaruntine TAR
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:49:53 PM »
Leg 2: Madrid, Spain -> Lviv, Ukraine

   Teams depart from the last pit stop, Plaza de la Armeria, in the early morning hours.
   Now travel to Kiev, Ukraine and make your way to Mykhailiv Square for your next clue.
        o   All teams will end up on RyanAir 6420 arriving in Kyiv at 11:55 am with production arriving directly in Lviv at 6:00am from Madrid.
   Travel by train to Lviv, Ukraine and make your way to Lviv Opera for your next clue.

        o   Teams will make the 6 hour train journey to Lviv in the foothills of the Carpathians arriving at night discovering the Lviv Opera dsoesnt open until 8:00am tomorrow.
   Roadblock: Lviv is important to the history of classical music in Europe. In this roadblock, one team member must learn how to play an accordian, dress in a suit, and join a street orchestra. Once they have earned a certain number of tips from morning commuters, they will receive their next clue.
   Travel to Lviv Brewery.

   Detour: Stack or Serve. Lviv has a long, cherished history of brewing beer, in this detour, teams will go to work for the local brewery. In Stack, team members will unload a full rack of barrels across the brewery to awaiting trucks. In Serve, team members will prepare 80 tasting flutes for patrons, but their pours must be satisfactory for the brew master. After completing the detour, the brew master will give the teams beer tulips with their next clue printed on the bottom. Carry your tulips with you to the pitstop.
   Travel to the top of Lviv High Castle for the pitstop for this leg of the race. Teams will not be checked in if both their tulips are empty. Elimination leg.
Re: Quaruntine TAR
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:03:27 PM »
Leg 3: Lviv, Ukraine -> Odessa, Ukraine

   Teams depart from the last pitstop at Lviv High Castle in the early morning hours.
   Travel to Odessa, Ukraine and find your vehicles outside the airport. The vehicles display system presents the teams with a detour and fast-forward.
        o    All teams depart at 6:10am for Warsaw connecting to Odessa to arrive at 2:05pm after a 5 hour layover. However, once in Warsaw, teams may discover an earlier flight that connects through Vienna and arrives in Odessa at 12:45 pm however they will only have an hour and 10 minute layover in both Warsaw and Vienna. Phil and co. are able to arrive in Odessa the night before with a number of flights.

   Detour: Air or Sea. Odessa is a popular beachside resort town on the Black Sea.  In Air, teams will travel to Lanzheron beach and find their parasailing operator. The team members will have to take part in a tandem parasail along the Odessan Black Sea coastline. In Sea, team members will travel to the Odessa Wake Park and complete a wakeboarding course. Sea will take less time to complete and is less fearful but is a longer drive.
   Fast-forward: race to a skydiving operator on the other side of the airport. The first team that completes a skydive will advance right to the pit stop.
   Drive to Arboretum Peremohy and search for your next clue.
   Roadblock: Odessa is famous in Ukraine and abroad for practical joking and humor. This tradition culminates every year on April 1st when the city hosts Humirina. A festival marked by parades, practical jokes, comedians, clowns, music, and hilariously dressed people. In this roadblock, one team member must search through random trunks and dress comically enough for Humirina. Then they need to go around the park performing 5 Humirina practical jokes on local families.

   Find Phil on the shores of Arcadia Beach for this legs pitstop. Teams will be checking in into the evening as the sun sets. This is a non-elimination leg. You are still racing, fly to Istanbul, Turkey.



That's all I have worked out for now, the next leg is planned for Istanbul with the following two legs being in Rwanda. I designed the route based on countries or cities that still haven't been visited by TAR or very rarely/a while ago. Madrid has never been visited and Spain has been very under visited by TAR compared to similar European countries like France and Italy. Its my personal favorite in Western Europe. Kyiv was visited in S10 as the only visit to Ukraine so it's definitely due. I think Turkey has been under-visited, a shame not to leave Istanbul for the leg but its such a great city and such a great flight hub for Africa and Asia from Europe. Obviously Rwanda hasn't been visited yet even as the country has gone on to be a great success story in Africa. Forgot to mention this project is partly inspired by my 7th grade teacher who had us do an Amazing Race project where we had to make a route through 7 countries and research a traditional task they had to do in each country.

Re: Quaruntine TAR
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:09:34 AM »
Amazing content! I will also follow this as it goes on. Welcome back to RFF! Why not provide us as well a cast for this route.
Re: Quaruntine TAR
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:20:45 AM »
Quote from: TARUSAFan on Today at 04:09:34 AM
Amazing content! I will also follow this as it goes on. Welcome back to RFF! Why not provide us as well a cast for this route.

Thanks so much. I've just started to think about it maybe I'll get to it. I also have maps of the routes for all the cities if people would be interested. I did say this was well researched!
Re: Quaruntine TAR
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:27:57 AM »
Quote from: mstone12 on Today at 04:20:45 AM
Quote from: TARUSAFan on Today at 04:09:34 AM
Amazing content! I will also follow this as it goes on. Welcome back to RFF! Why not provide us as well a cast for this route.

Thanks so much. I've just started to think about it maybe I'll get to it. I also have maps of the routes for all the cities if people would be interested. I did say this was well researched!

I'm blown away with the detail. It reminds me of the fantasy/mock-race legs posted here in the Forum, it was in the Fantasy Games Thread. They even have their own Wiki Fandom pages. What a joy to browse through!
Spain as 1st Leg <3. One of my favorite European countries.
Re: Quaruntine TAR
« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:36:55 AM »
Quote from: TARUSAFan on Today at 04:27:57 AM
Quote from: mstone12 on Today at 04:20:45 AM
Quote from: TARUSAFan on Today at 04:09:34 AM
Amazing content! I will also follow this as it goes on. Welcome back to RFF! Why not provide us as well a cast for this route.

Thanks so much. I've just started to think about it maybe I'll get to it. I also have maps of the routes for all the cities if people would be interested. I did say this was well researched!

I'm blown away with the detail. It reminds me of the fantasy/mock-race legs posted here in the Forum, it was in the Fantasy Games Thread. They even have their own Wiki Fandom pages. What a joy to browse through!
Spain as 1st Leg <3. One of my favorite European countries.

  :luvya: Just wait for the next leg, turned out to be my favorite yet probably. The Madrid leg I basically lived one day a few years ago. Was also inspired from when I lived in NYC and would take the subway to JFK from my home in the Bronx with all my luggage.
