Leg 2: Madrid, Spain -> Lviv, Ukraine
Teams depart from the last pit stop, Plaza de la Armeria, in the early morning hours.
Now travel to Kiev, Ukraine and make your way to Mykhailiv Square for your next clue.
o All teams will end up on RyanAir 6420 arriving in Kyiv at 11:55 am with production arriving directly in Lviv at 6:00am from Madrid.
Travel by train to Lviv, Ukraine and make your way to Lviv Opera for your next clue.
o Teams will make the 6 hour train journey to Lviv in the foothills of the Carpathians arriving at night discovering the Lviv Opera dsoesnt open until 8:00am tomorrow.
Roadblock: Lviv is important to the history of classical music in Europe. In this roadblock, one team member must learn how to play an accordian, dress in a suit, and join a street orchestra. Once they have earned a certain number of tips from morning commuters, they will receive their next clue.
Travel to Lviv Brewery.
Detour: Stack or Serve. Lviv has a long, cherished history of brewing beer, in this detour, teams will go to work for the local brewery. In Stack, team members will unload a full rack of barrels across the brewery to awaiting trucks. In Serve, team members will prepare 80 tasting flutes for patrons, but their pours must be satisfactory for the brew master. After completing the detour, the brew master will give the teams beer tulips with their next clue printed on the bottom. Carry your tulips with you to the pitstop.
Travel to the top of Lviv High Castle for the pitstop for this leg of the race. Teams will not be checked in if both their tulips are empty. Elimination leg.