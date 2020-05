I was really hoping Michele would win. She was outnumbered and was at the bottom of the totem pole for quite a while, but she was able to align with Natalie and break up the alliance between Ben, Sarah and Tony to get her spot in the final 3. Too bad she didn't even get one jury vote. That being said, I think all 3 of the players in the end played a great game and I was glad to see them in that spot. Kudos to Tony for winning this season. He won competitions when he had to and nobody wrote his name down once.



I can't believe Survivor 40 is over already. If Survivor casts teenagers this next upcoming season like they mentioned tonight, I doubt I'll watch that one.