I was very glad to see Jeremy get voted out tonight, but I was sad to see Nick go...however, it was his time. Nick played an okay game this season, but was turning into a floater near the end. I wanted to see him go all the way to the finals, mostly because I know him in real life, but he just couldn't compete with the other players.We'll see who makes it back in next week. I can't believe the finale is already coming up...