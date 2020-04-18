« previous next »
TAR 32 PRESS RELEASES

TAR 32 PRESS RELEASES
« on: April 18, 2020, 05:58:12 PM »


CBS ANNOUNCES THE TWO-HOUR SEASON PREMIERE OF THE AMAZING RACE ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 20

The new season of THE AMAZING RACE will premiere with a two-hour episode on Wednesday, May 20 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT)

THE AMAZING RACE assumes its regular Wednesday (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) time period on May 27.

(When SURVIVOR wraps one of its best seasons ever in May, were excited to schedule another signature reality series, THE AMAZING RACE, to step seamlessly into the time period, said Noriko Kelley, Executive Vice President, Program Planning & Scheduling, CBS Entertainment.)

On the season premiere of THE AMAZING RACE, 11 new teams will begin their journey of a lifetime when host Phil Keoghan kicks off the 32nd edition from the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. This seasons destinations include Trinidad and Tobago, France, Germany, Kazakhstan and Brazil, among others. The team that crosses the finish line first will be crowned the winners and receive the $1 million prize. This edition was filmed prior to the outbreak of the recent global pandemic. 

THE AMAZING RACE is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Worldrace Productions in association with ABC Studios and Amazing Race Productions. Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo and Phil Keoghan are the executive producers.


https://www.viacomcbspressexpress.com/cbs-entertainment/shows/the-amazing-race/releases
Re: TAR 32 PRESS RELEASES
« Reply #1 on: April 22, 2020, 09:37:42 AM »


A possible TAR 32 Start??
Re: TAR 32 PRESS RELEASES
« Reply #2 on: April 22, 2020, 10:45:02 AM »
When can we expect the cast to be officially released?
Re: TAR 32 PRESS RELEASES
« Reply #3 on: April 22, 2020, 11:12:38 AM »
Oval pointed out they've already started showing up on the site, so possibly today.
Re: TAR 32 PRESS RELEASES
« Reply #4 on: April 22, 2020, 11:24:45 AM »
Quote from: Maanca on April 22, 2020, 11:12:38 AM
Oval pointed out they've already started showing up on the site, so possibly today.

Or not. That was quite possibly a glitch. TBD so just stand by!
Re: TAR 32 PRESS RELEASES
« Reply #5 on: April 22, 2020, 11:25:15 AM »
Re: TAR 32 PRESS RELEASES
« Reply #6 on: April 22, 2020, 03:28:17 PM »
No reveal today pretty sure.

SO...who can ID Phil's spot??
Re: TAR 32 PRESS RELEASES
« Reply #7 on: April 22, 2020, 03:32:31 PM »
Re: TAR 32 PRESS RELEASES
« Reply #8 on: April 22, 2020, 05:47:58 PM »
Isnt Phil standing on the stage of the Hollywood Bowl, the Starting Line of TAR32, that was confirmed last week?
Re: TAR 32 PRESS RELEASES
« Reply #9 on: April 22, 2020, 05:51:30 PM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on April 22, 2020, 03:32:31 PM
We already have it, Peach.

http://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php/topic,34940.msg1245647.html#msg1245647

We know that...but can anyone show me an actual Bowl pic that is the match for this??  *No stone left unturned*





Re: TAR 32 PRESS RELEASES
« Reply #10 on: April 22, 2020, 06:24:16 PM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on April 22, 2020, 05:51:30 PM
Quote from: Alenaveda on April 22, 2020, 03:32:31 PM
We already have it, Peach.

http://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php/topic,34940.msg1245647.html#msg1245647

We know that...but can anyone show me an actual Bowl pic that is the match for this??  *No stone left unturned*

Re: TAR 32 PRESS RELEASES
« Reply #11 on: April 23, 2020, 12:27:09 AM »
Aaaah, that works! Thanks Xoruz,  :hfive:

I was having trouble getting a right view.  :-[
Re: TAR 32 PRESS RELEASES
« Reply #12 on: April 30, 2020, 05:40:06 PM »
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/live-feed/phil-keoghan-james-corden-unscripted-series-set-cbs-summer-1292409

Quote
The 32nd running of The Amazing Race, previously scheduled for May 20, will debut at a later date. CBS will also be without summer staple Big Brother and the second season of Love Island, both of which are on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

CBS is holding The Amazing Race as a hedge against a possible dearth of new content later in the year. The Amazing Race has also show value as a utility player that can plug into most any time period on the network's schedule.
Re: TAR 32 PRESS RELEASES
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:50:12 AM »
The CBS UPFRONTS are now scheduled "virtually" for May 19-20.
Ad revenues may be curtailed this year.

https://www.adweek.com/tv-video/viacomcbs-sets-revised-upfront-plan-with-presentations-over-2-days/

(I am hearing that there COULD be some sort of a TAR preview. Whether this is just generic without cast or will include cast reveal is TBD.)

Quote
During the second days event, ViacomCBS will unveil CBS fall programming lineup, and spotlight programming from CBS All Access, CBS Sports (including Super Bowl LV, which CBS is scheduled to air on Feb. 7, 2021) and CBS News.


Quote
That makes ViacomCBS the first media company to schedule official replacement events for its canceled upfronts week presentation.

ViacomCBS was one of the first media companies to take an immediate ad revenue hit as a result of Covid-19 in March, when March Madnesswhich it broadcasts in partnership with WarnerMediawas canceled. That NCAA mens basketball tournament generated $910 million in national ad revenue last year for the two companies, according to Kantar.

The coronavirus early impact on ViacomCBS ad revenue will come into sharper focus on Thursday morning, when the company reports its first quarter earnings.


